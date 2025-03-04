PNG Expo focuses on the future

The 2025 PNG Expo will be a key gathering place for the industry. Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 PNG Expo is just around the corner. Australian Mining looks at some of the hot topics being discussed in the Pacific nation.

The Papua New Guinea Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) is set to return to Port Moresby from July 2–3, highlighting the latest technologies, products and services transforming the Pacific nation.

With so much going on in the country’s resources sector at any one time, Australian Mining takes a look at what attendees can expect from the 2025 iteration.

Exploration

Some of PNG’s major miners are gearing up for a year of drilling as they look to expand their sites.

One of these miners is K92, a company looking to increase its production by over 35,000 ounces in 2025, a jump of 23.7 per cent.

Production is expected to hit 185,000 ounces of gold equivalent this year, up from the 149,515 ounces reported in 2024, an increase driven by the commissioning and ramp-up of the new 1.2-million-tonne-per-annum processing plant.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm internally, among our various stakeholders including in Papua New Guinea for the year ahead as K92 transforms into a Tier 1 mid-tier producer with the delivery of the stage three expansion,” K92 chief executive officer John Lewins said.

“In the second half of Q2 (the second quarter), the stage three expansion process plant is scheduled to commence commissioning, marking the beginning of a step-change in our throughput and production capabilities.”

K92 is planning a large exploration program in 2025, projecting $17–20 million for the year. Growth capital is forecasted to hit $110 million.

St Barbara’s Simberi gold mine is also seeing some exploration gains.

The company uncovered a promising new oxide discovery in January, with drilling showing “significant” drill intercepts up to 2.1 grams per tonne of gold at 25m.

“The identification of this new oxide mineralisation between Pigibo North and Sorowar is a real boost for the current Simberi oxide operations,” St Barbara managing director and chief executive officer Andrew Strelein said.

“These significant results from trenching and the near surface drilling results are now being followed up with grade control drilling with the objective of commencing mining in the third quarter.”

Community outreach

Keeping the communities around mine sites profitable, safe and knowledgeable is a key part of any mining activity in PNG.

In January, some of Papua New Guinea’s most remote villages were registered by the National Identity Project (NID) thanks to Frieda River Limited (FRL).

The NID is a registry office that records births, deaths, marriages, divorces and adoptions in PNG.

The goal of the department is to have every PNG citizen accounted for, recognised and given mandatory individual identity to contribute to the country’s national building and citizenship.

FRL arranged for NID officers to visit its Frieda River mine site and then onto the remote villages of Sokamin, Wameimin 1 and 2, Amaromin, Ok Isai, and Wabia.

The drive saw over 2300 people registered, with those over 18 undertaking biometric testing and receiving NID cards. The registration will allow these individuals to participate in state-led processes like the creation of landowner associations near mine sites.

Sustainability

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has long been vocal about the need to prioritise sustainability and climate action in the country.

“Papua New Guinea is at the frontline of climate change,” he said in January. “As custodians of vast forests and marine biodiversity, we are committed to partnering with global leaders to ensure sustainable solutions for our planet.”

This statement has been backed by miners like Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), a company that recently surpassed its rehabilitation target at its Bige operations for the fifth year in a row.

A total of 35.21 hectares of sand stockpile was rehabilitated, exceeding the 30-hectare target.

OTML manager Bige operation Naimen Kepan said it is important to the company to meet or exceed these targets.

“Reaching our rehabilitation targets brings us closer to restoring the East Bank stockpile in accordance with OTML’s Mine Area Rehabilitation and Closure Plan, ensuring a sustainable environment for the local community after mine closure,” he said.

Achieving its targets helps OTML to minimise the impact of riverine sediments on the environment while continuing to support local communities.

Dredging at Bige removes approximately 85 per cent of sediment load each year to prevent it from travelling further downstream. Once dredged, the materials are rehabilitated with vegetation cover.

Sustainability, community support and exploration targets are just three of the myriad topics set to be explored at PNG Expo 2025.

PNG Expo 2025 will take place in Port Moresby from July 2–3.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.