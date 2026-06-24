With mere days to go, the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo 2026) is entering its final countdown phase, with exhibitor momentum building rapidly and anticipation surging across industry.

Set to be one of the most significant business and industry gatherings in the region, PNG Expo is bringing together a powerful mix of operators, suppliers, government stakeholders and innovators all under one roof.

Exhibition space is still in high demand, with strong demand continuing through the final stages of sales across infrastructure, energy, mining, construction, logistics, and professional services. With remaining space now extremely limited, final opportunities to exhibit are quickly closing.

Alongside the exhibition, the curated conference program will bring together senior leaders across mining, energy, infrastructure, finance, government, and technology, delivering high-level insights into operations, digital transformation, investment, and development across the region.

The full 2026 speaker line-up includes:

Ok Tedi Mining Limited – Franz Hemetsberger (GM Engineering & Infrastructure), Raymond Singamis (Manager Health Services)

Great Pacific Gold – Callum Spink (VP Exploration)

Tabubil Engineering Limited – Scott Gowdie (General Manager)

Hexagon Mining – Tommy Dlabik (Business Development Manager), Simon Pitt (Senior Radar Monitoring Specialist)

PNGX Group – David Lawrence (Chairman)

PNG Power Limited – Paul Daniel Bayly (CEO)

Stream Tech PNG – Cameron McNeill (General Manager Corporate Sales)

TE (PNG) Ltd – Robbie Huxley (CEO & Managing Director)

National Energy Authority of Papua New Guinea – Eddie Megao (Deputy Managing Director)

Australian High Commission PNG – Dr Cate Rogers (Minister-Counsellor, Economics & Infrastructure)

Asian Development Bank (PNG Resident Mission) – Takafumi Kadono (Country Director)

World Bank (PNG & Pacific Islands) – Dr Wilfred Lus (Senior Mining Specialist)

KPMG – Brett McDermott (Partner)

Investment Promotion Authority – Daroa Peter (Director)

DASHCAPE & Associates – Fiona Nelson (Lead Economist & Managing Director)

Project Yumi Inc. – Arleena Kukari (PNG President)

Paradise Private Hospital – Dr Polapoi Chalau (CEO / Surgeon)

Kokoda Track Foundation – Dr Genevieve Nelson (CEO)

PNG Chiefs Rugby League – Lorna McPherson (CEO)

LEEA (Lifting Equipment Engineers Association) – Justin Boehm (Regional Manager ANZ & Pacific)

University of Papua New Guinea – Raymond Kamb John (Head of HRM)

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited – Brian Hosea (Manager HSE&S)

Australia PNG Alliance Group – Peter Watson (Managing Director)

TriCab Group – Shane Plumridge (General Manager Sales ANZ/PNG)

Prime Creative Media relationships manager – mining events Rebecca Todesco said momentum is now steadily building as the industry turns its attention to the upcoming live event.

“With less than a month to go, the energy around PNG Expo 2026 is incredible,” she said.

“Exhibitors are locked in, conversations are already happening, and the industry is really gearing up to come together in Port Moresby for what will be a major meeting point for business and opportunity.”

With registrations continuing to rise and demand accelerating across the final weeks, organisers are encouraging industry to secure their place early as capacity is expected to be reached ahead of the event.

PNG Expo 2026 is firmly positioned as a must-attend industry platform where business gets done and the future of the sector is shaped in real time.

Register now to secure your place before allocations close! Get your ticket here.