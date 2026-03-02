PLS takes control of lithium midstream project as Ngungaju restart nears

PLS chief executive officer Dale Henderson. Image: PLS

PLS has consolidated its position in the lithium midstream space, agreeing to acquire Calix Limited’s interest in the Mid-Stream Demonstration plant project and assume full ownership, funding and operational responsibility.

The revised structure will see PLS take complete control of the project, while both parties maintain their commitment to the long-term commercialisation of the technology for the global primary lithium market.

PLS managing director and chief executive officer Dale Henderson said the move represents a natural progression for the initiative.

“The acquisition of Calix’s interest of the Demonstration Plant joint venture reflects a sensible evolution of the project to enable operational flexibility while preserving our original joint strategic intent,” Henderson said.

“We remain positive on the long-term potential of the midstream concept and its role in onshoring value-added processing of lithium materials,” he said.

The midstream project forms part of PLS’ broader strategy to capture additional value from lithium production, particularly as Australia looks to strengthen its downstream processing capability and reduce reliance on offshore refining.

The update comes as PLS continues to execute a disciplined, through-the-cycle growth strategy, recently approving the restart of its 200,000 tonnes per annum Ngungaju processing plant.

Production at Ngungaju is scheduled to resume in early July 2026 following readiness and evaluation activities, including a crusher upgrade, with restart capital fully incorporated within PLS’ 2025–26 financial year (FY26) guidance.

“The restart of the Ngungaju plant demonstrates the disciplined through-the-cycle strategy we have executed, preserving operational capability and balance sheet strength during the downturn so we could respond decisively as conditions improved,” Henderson said.

“Supported by customer contracting and strengthening market fundamentals, restart capital remains within our FY26 guidance, enabling us to bring approximately 200ktpa of additional production capacity back online with limited execution risk and enhanced volume leverage.”

Unit operating costs (FOB) for Ngungaju are expected toward the upper end of the $560–$600 per tonne guidance range due to restart preparation activities, while FY26 capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged.

Beyond Ngungaju, PLS has reaffirmed its sequenced growth pathway, targeting feasibility outcomes for the P2000 Pilgangoora expansion in the December quarter of 2026.

Together, the midstream consolidation and Ngungaju restart underline PLS’ dual focus on operational agility and long-term value creation as lithium market conditions continue to strengthen.

