Pilgangoora has delivered a record year for PLS, with the Western Australian lithium operation beating guidance and capping off FY26 with record annual production and sales.

The miner produced a record 879,500 tonnes of spodumene concentrate in FY26, up 17 per cent on the previous year and above guidance, while annual sales also climbed 17 per cent to a record 891,600 tonnes as Pilgangoora continued to benefit from stable operational performance.

The record annual result was underpinned by a strong June quarter, with production reaching 214,300 tonnes and sales climbing to a quarterly record of 249,900 tonnes, lifting revenue 31 per cent to $743 million as the average realised lithium price increased 13 per cent to $US2107 per tonne.

The combination of higher sales volumes and stronger pricing lifted the operating cash margin by 26 per cent to $579 million during the quarter, while the company’s cash balance increased by 57 per cent to $2.29 billion, leaving PLS with net cash of $1.34 billion at 30 June.

Despite higher diesel prices and costs associated with restarting the Ngungaju processing plant lifting unit operating costs to $616 per tonne, PLS achieved its FY26 guidance for operating costs and capital expenditure while exceeding its production guidance for the year.

The company has since commenced the Ngungaju restart, while feasibility studies continue for the P2000 and Colina projects after PLS approved approximately $175 million in pre-final investment decision expenditure for the P2000 project during June and released FY27 guidance.

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