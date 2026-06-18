PLS is backing lithium’s long-term future, committing $175 million in early spending to ensure a major expansion of its Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia is ready to move when the time is right.

The proposed P2000 Project (P2000) would lift Pilgangoora’s spodumene concentrate production capacity to about two million tonnes per annum, cementing the operation as one of the world’s largest lithium hubs.

“This pre-FID capital expenditure preserves optionality and maintains momentum along the critical path,” PLS managing director and chief executive officer Dale Henderson said.

“By progressing long-lead procurement, engineering and early works now, we are positioning PLS to respond to future lithium demand while retaining optionality for the timing of any final investment decision.”

The $175 million investment will fund engineering, long-lead equipment procurement, early site works and upgrades to Wodgina Road East, allowing key elements of the projects to progress ahead of a final investment decision.

The move reflects growing confidence in lithium’s outlook and marks the next potential phase of growth for Pilgangoora.

The announcement follows PLS’ recent push deeper into the lithium value chain, with the company continuing to position itself for long-term growth beyond concentrate production.

The P2000 feasibility study remains on track for completion in the December 2026 quarter, with any final investment decision to depend on study outcomes, funding capacity and market conditions.

If approved, the expansion is targeting first ore in mid-2029.

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