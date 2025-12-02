PLS appoints new CFO as it eyes global opportunities

Image: David / stock.adobe.com

Pilbara Minerals (PLS) has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO), with Alex Willcocks set to start the role in May next year, as the lithium producer continues to shape its global expansion strategy.



Willcocks’ appointment follows what PLS described as an extensive domestic and international executive search, with the company expanding into a multi-asset lithium business with operations and partnerships across the world.

“Alex joins us at an important time as we continue our evolution into a global, multi-asset and increasingly integrated lithium business, with operating, development and partnership interests across Australia, Brazil and South Korea,” PLS managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Dale Henderson said.

Willcocks brings more than 20 years of executive experience across listed multinationals into the company, including over a decade in senior finance leadership roles with Wesfarmers and experience in the lithium sector through governance roles in Covalent Lithium.

Across these roles, she oversaw a portfolio valued roughly at $4 billion in assets spanning chemicals, energy, and fertiliser operations, and ensured disciplined governance across what PLS described as major growth programs while maintaining strong financial oversight and business performance.

Henderson said Willcocks’ experience was a welcome addition to the company.

“Her experience leading complex organisations, delivering major growth programs and supporting a mature balance sheet will be instrumental as we continue building a leading lithium business for the long term and move into the next chapter of PLS’s development,” he said.

Henderson thanked Flavio Garofalo, who served as PLS’s interim CFO since June 2025, after the resignation of Luke Bortoli.

“Flavio has provided discipline and stability through this period, and his ongoing leadership as a senior member of PLS’s finance team will continue to be important as we execute our finance transformation and growth agenda,” he said.

Garofalo will continue as interim CFO until Willcocks starts in May, 2026.

Prior to Willcocks’ role at Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers (WesCEF), she held senior leadership roles across the Wesfarmers Group, including CFO of Kmart, executive general manager of the group’s accounting and assurance team, and general manager of its investor relations and planning sector.

Willcocks also holds a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Cambridge, is a Certified Practising Accountant Australia, a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountancy UK, and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

