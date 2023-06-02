Platina sees stellar results

Platina Resources has identified the presence of multiple new mineralised gold structures at its Brimstone gold project after completing a maiden 4381 metre air core drilling program.

The Brimstone gold project covers 70 square kilometres and is located 40 kilometres north-east of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia.

The 85-hole program identified a strongly mineralised 350 metres long structure at the Brandy Prospect, which could potentially extend up to 800 metres long, and at the Billabong North Prospect, which is defined over 120 metres.

Results from the air core drilling program at the Brandy Prospect include:

Nine metres (m) at 0.9 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from 32m to EOH in BSAC077 (incl. 6m at 1.2g/t Au from 34m)

12m at 0.3g/t Au from 24m in BSAC076

16m at 0.4g/t Au from 20m in BSAC066 (incl. 4m at 1.1g/t from 28m)

8m at 0.6g/t Au from 16m in BSAC061

Results from the air core drilling program at the Billabong North Prospect include:

8m at 1.19g/t Au from 20m in BSAC054

8m at 0.39g/t Au from 28m in BSAC050

4m at 0.83g/t Au from 34m in BSAC049

Platina Resources managing director Corey Nolan said the company is encouraged by the broad zones of mineralisation from the drilling program.

“The next step is reverse circulation drilling below the shallow air core anomalies to potentially identify broader and higher-grade intersections like those seen at the Garibaldi Prospect, 1km to the east or the Penny’s Find gold deposit, owned by Horizon Minerals Limited, 2.5km to the south,” Nolan said.

“Eight out of 14 air core holes drilled on the Brandy structure and four out of nine holes drilled at Billabong North intersected mineralisation. The Brandy shear zone is interpreted to be the northern extension of the Penny’s Find shear zone, which hosts the Penny’s Find gold deposit and drilling on the Brandy structure and Billabong North intersected mineralisation.