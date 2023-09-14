Platina enters second phase of drilling at Brimstone

Phase two drilling has commenced at Platina Resources’ Brimstone gold project, 40km north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The drilling is a reverse circulation (RC) program up to 3500m, focused on priority targets including the company’s Garibaldi, Brandy and Old Camp prospects.

The program follows a successful maiden 4300m air core drilling program earlier this year identifying strongly mineralised structures at the Brandy prospect.

Platina managing director Corey Nolan said the new campaign was drilling below the shallow aircore anomalies to potentially identify broader and higher-grade intersections like those seen at Garibaldi, or the Penny’s Find gold deposit to the south.

“The Garibaldi prospect includes a historical drill intersection of 55m at 2.07 grams per tonne of gold and the system requires RC drilling to test the strike and depth extensions,” he said.

“Old Camp has more than 500m of interpreted shear zone associated with a strong gold in soil anomaly and only nine shallow RC drill holes within 150m of this zone.

“The Brandy prospect is interpreted to be located on the northern extension of the Penny’s Find shear zone, approximately 2.5km from Horizon Minerals’ Penny’s Find gold deposit and defined high-grade mineral resource.”

The Brimstone Gold project is located within a proven gold district close to the Penny’s Find gold deposit and 25km from the Kanowna Belle gold mine.

Apart from shallow and close spaced drilling at the nearby Garibaldi prospect further to the east, this historical work has never been followed up with a systematic exploration campaign.

Once drilling on Brimstone’s northern tenements are completed, an additional cultural heritage survey will be undertaken for drilling the southern targets of the project, which include the company’s Jammie Dodger prospect.