Planting the seeds of rehabilitation

Global Soil Systems was employed to rehabilitate and revegetate Glencore’s Baal Bone colliery.

When Glencore’s Baal Bone colliery moved into mine closure work, it turned to Global Soil Systems to assist with rehabilitation and revegetation across the site.

Located 130km from Sydney in the western coalfields of New South Wales, Glencore’s Baal Bone site has played host to a number of different projects throughout the years.

First established in 1983, the site operated as an underground and open-cut coal mine before transitioning into a Glencore employee training facility from 2012–18.

But 2019 saw the site go through what all mining operations will eventually face: mine closure.

A mine’s closure planning is guided by its regulatory approvals, the site’s regional context, long term post-mining land uses, and by consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

For Baal Bone, mine closure process involved the dismantling and removal of infrastructure and extensive rehabilitation work across the site.

When it came to rehabilitation, Global Soil Systems was the company’s preferred supplier.

“We’ve worked on Glencore sites for many years now, so we’ve really cultivated our working relationship,” Global Soil Systems project manager Craig Outridge said. “We were one of the first revegetation specialists in the Hunter Valley and we’ve worked on pretty much every coal mine in New South Wales at some point in time.”

The 25 years of experience that Global Soil Systems has under its belt has allowed the company to hone its skills in returning sites to agreed post-mining land use options. In fact, it was its reputation as a safe operator that was another important consideration.

“Safety is our number-one focus, and it’s also a primary focus for Global Soil Systems,” Baal Bone mine manager Mark Bulkeley said. “Having worked with them in the past, we know their work is always to a high standard.”

At Baal Bone, Global Soil Systems revegetated over 100 hectares of land, including direct-seeding over 55 hectares of native woodland and hydromulching more than eight hectares of steep slopes and batters.

The company also propagated, planted and maintained 12,000 tubestock across the site, including 1300 endangered capertee stringybark trees.

“The mining process involves disturbance of native vegetation” Outridge said.

“Rehabilitating and reforesting the land helps to mitigate any impacts and support the restoration of functional, self-supporting ecosystems.”

Among the other rehabilitation efforts, Global Soil Systems also cultivated and deep ripped all areas prior to seeding.

Deep ripping is a technique that involves breaking up compacted soil layers to improve soil structure and water infiltration, and to reduce the risk of erosion from water run-off ahead of seeding.

“After mining and associated activities have finished at a site, the soil can be hard and compact, which makes it difficult for plant roots to penetrate and access water and nutrients,” Outridge said.

“By deep ripping the soil, the texture becomes finer, making it easier for seeds to germinate and establish.”

Choosing the right vegetation for a site is a matter of researching what plants traditionally grew in the area before mining commenced.

While the research is undertaken by ecologists, Global Soil Systems can tap into its extensive knowledge base and advise which plants will thrive in the conditions.

“We have an insight into how things will actually grow given different site conditions, or if something might be more suited to a particular method of revegetation,” Outridge said.

This knowledge is invaluable, as the soil goes through a lot of changes during the mining process, and what once might have grown well in one spot may not necessarily be suitable anymore.

“We can also provide advice on species selection, sowing rates needed to provide specific cover, and what plant species may need a bit of extra help because they are harder to establish on mine sites,” Outridge said.

Expertise and the willingness to see the job done from start to finish was another reason Glencore was so eager to employ Global Soil Systems’ services at Baal Bone.

“They kept in contact with us from the get-go and are more than happy to come back and deal with any problems if they arise,” Bulkeley said.

Outridge is also proud of the legacy the company has built throughout the past 25 years.

“We have pioneered quite a few different methods and techniques over the years,” he said. “The relationships that we have built over time have also been special to us. We really take the time to make sure each job is done correctly, and we ensure everyone in our team is across every aspect of the project.

“Our attention to detail and passion for our work is what enables us to consistently deliver positive environmental outcomes.”

This feature also appears in the May edition of Australian Mining.