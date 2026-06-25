Western Australia’s Pilbara has seen the launch of two battery-electric haul trucks at a mine-site demonstration as part of a three-way, industry-first collaboration between BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar.

The miners and the mining equipment manufacturer launched the trial of two Car 793 XE Early Learner trucks following three months of on-site testing at BHP’s Jimblebar iron ore mine.

The parties said that the trials have shown “meaningful progress” and reflect an “industry effort” to tackle the complex challenge of lowering greenhouse gas emissions across large-scale mining operations.

Premier of Western Australia (WA) Roger Cook said that he wants the state’s economy to remain the strongest in the nation, which is why the state’s government is backing BHP and Rio Tinto’s efforts to decarbonise and help make WA an “energy powerhouse”.

“Thanks to Caterpillar, these electric trucks will help deliver my government’s vision of reducing emissions in the Pilbara so this region can continue keeping both the WA and national economy strong,” he said.

BHP president for Australia Geraldine Slattery said that the investment in battery-electric haul truck fleet technology and operations in the Pilbara is crucial to the miner’s decarbonisation strategy.

“This trial is helping to advance the technology we need and improve our understanding of how to scale across our operations, from charging infrastructure and energy management through to how it integrates into safe and productive operations,” she said.

Following extensive safety validation and controlled testing at Caterpillar’s Tucson proving ground in the United States, the trucks arrived in Jimblebar late 2025 and are now being put “through their paces” in what BHP said is one of the world’s most demanding mining environments.

It added that the scale and operational intensity of the Pilbara make it an ideal testing ground for the haul trucks, with Jimblebar currently home to two of seven Caterpillar Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks being tested globally.

From the perspective of Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive officer (CEO) Matthew Holcz, decarbonising haulage across the Pilbara is a complex challenge, one that he said requires collaboration across the industry to solve.

“This trial will give us real-world data in some of the most demanding operating conditions on earth,” he said.

“The Pilbara’s scale and intensity are unique, and that’s exactly what makes it the right place to test this technology to understand what’s needed to support broader deployment.”

Caterpillar is in the same boat, with its resource industries vice president of product management Thad Litkenhaus saying that working side-by-side with BHP and Rio Tinto in the Pilbara’s “demanding environment” allows the company to validate its battery-electric trucks and charging infrastructure in the exact conditions that its customers face.

“What matters is how we translate what we’re learning into better outcomes, from improved energy efficiency to supporting lower emissions and more reliable performance at the site,” Litkenhaus said.

“The progress we’re seeing is helping accelerate the development of solutions that our customers can implement with confidence.”

As it stands, the trial is generating critical data to assess technical readiness, infrastructure requirements, and commercial feasibility, including trialling high-powered static and dynamic charging solutions.

There have been more than 100 hours of operation and over 200 test laps performed in the early testing phase, with insights helping to corroborate key assumptions around safety, technology and maintenance of the trucks.

The state Minister for Energy and Decarbonisation Amber-Jade Sanderson said that heavy industry needs to “embrace” the challenge of lowering emissions as WA works towards decarbonising the Pilbara.

“Our Government’s Energy Transition is good for jobs, good for the WA economy and good for the future of this vital region,” she said.

“It’s great to see mining companies trialling battery-electric haul trucks in the Pilbara – this is an important step towards net-zero.”

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