Pilbara Ports banks record exports

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

Pilbara Ports has achieved its sixth consecutive year of record-breaking throughput, cementing its status as the world’s largest bulk export port authority.

A record 775.7 million tonnes (Mt) of exports and imports passed through the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland, and Varanus Island during the 2024–25 financial year (FY25), valued at approximately $153 billion.

The Port of Port Hedland lead the way with a throughput of 577.7Mt, a one per cent increase from the previous financial year.

Pilbara Ports currently handles approximately 81 per cent of Australia’s national iron ore trade and 43 per cent of the global iron ore trade.

The authority shipped 730.8Mt of iron ore exports during FY25, a three per cent jump from FY24.

“The Pilbara remains the economic powerhouse of the nation, playing a crucial role in facilitating Australia’s iron ore trade,” WA Ports Minister Stephen Dawson said.

“Despite the challenging global economic environment, it is great to see the team at Pilbara Ports deliver a sixth consecutive year of record-breaking throughput and solidify itself as one of Australia’s most valuable ports.”

Salt exports were also a highlight, with the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier shipping 5.3Mt, representing for about 26 per cent of Australian salt production.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Lumsden Point project in Port Hedland had achieved multiple key milestones.

Scheduled for completion next year, Lumsden Point is emerging as a key export channel of battery metals like lithium.

“The (WA) Government has been proud to support key infrastructure projects including the Spoilbank Marina and the Lumsden Point project,” Dawson said.

“These infrastructure projects not only benefit our national economy but also generate local jobs in the region to support a future made in WA.”

