Pilbara Minerals leadership transition

Lithium producer Pilbara Minerals has announced senior executive Alex Eastwood will step down as chief commercial and legal officer.

After more than seven years with the company, Eastwood’s retirement will come into effect as of November 24 2023.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m very proud of what we as a team have achieved in building a market leading company in a relatively new industry,” Eastwood said.

“Pilbara Minerals is now in an enviable position with a strong balance sheet and portfolio of exciting growth projects and opportunities ahead. It’s been an absolute privilege to have played a role in the growth of Pilbara Minerals from its early beginnings and I feel very confident I’m leaving it in capable hands.”

Danielle Webber, Pilbara Minerals’ current deputy company secretary will assume the role of joint company secretary until a suitable replacement can be found.

Pilbara Minerals managing director and chief executive officer Dale Henderson thanked Eastwood for his contributions to the company.

“Having helped us steward the company through some challenging times, Alex will leave the business in a very strong position,” he said.

“We are incredibly well placed for the future, and this is in no small part due to Alex’s hard work and significant contribution.

“He has brought a relentless work ethic, unwavering dedication, and astute legal and commercial mind to the company and been instrumental in contributing to the success that we have experienced to date.

“We thank him for this and wish him well for the future.”

Pilbara Minerals has commenced a recruitment process with an executive search firm, Heidrick and Struggles, to source a suitably qualified executive.

Eastwood will remain employed with the company in the interim to assist with an orderly transition.

