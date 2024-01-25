Pilbara Minerals bolstered by lithium production

Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum operation in WA. Image: Pilbara Minerals.

Pilbara Minerals produced 176,000 tonnes (t) of spodumene concentrate at its Pilgangoora operation during the December 2023 quarter.

This figure was a 22 per cent jump from the 144,200t produced in the three months prior.

“This was achieved through improved processing plant availability with one less shut down in the December quarter compared to the prior quarter,” Pilbara Minerals said.

“The company also saw the benefit of higher throughput enabled by the ramp-up of the primary rejection facility associated with the P680 project in the December month.”

Construction of the P680 project’s crushing and ore sorting facility remains on schedule and budget. With commissioning scheduled for the June 2024 quarter, ramp up is anticipated to begin in the September 2024 quarter.

“Civil and concrete works associated with the crushing and ore sorting facility were completed and the structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation installation contract for the facility was awarded to Primero,” Pilbara Minerals said.

“The majority of long-lead orders including the ore sorting units and the crushing components have either been delivered to the Pilgangoora operation or are being stored in Western Australia awaiting delivery to site.”

The P1000 project is also on schedule and budget, with first ore targeted for the March 2025 quarter.

Pilbara Minerals’ spodumene concentrate sales equalled 159,900t at an average estimated realised price $US1113 ($1692) per dry metric tonne (dmt).

“Subsequent to the end of the December quarter, Pilbara Minerals executed an amendment to its existing offtake agreement with Ganfeng Lithium Group Co and its subsidiary, resulting in a total allocation of up to 310ktpa (thousand tonnes per annum) of spodumene concentrate over a period of three calendar years (CY24, CY25 and CY26),” the company said.

“Consistent with the existing pricing methodology in the agreement, all spodumene concentrate volumes will be sold based on the prevailing market price.”

Pilbara Minerals recorded a cash balance of $2.1 billion as of December 31.

