PhD scholarships to drive mining innovation

Image: Prostock-studio/stock.adobe.com

Applications for four Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia’s (MRIWA) PhD scholarships for 2026 are now open, encouraging innovation in all areas of the mining industry.

MRIWA PhD scholarships are awarded to support outstanding PhD candidates pursuing research related to the mining industry at any university in WA.

The PhD scholarships on offer for 2026 are the:

MRIWA PhD scholarship, which is open to all PhD applicants, and domestic and international students

MRIWA Odwyn Jones PhD scholarship, which is open to all PhD applicants, inclduing domestic and international students, and is offered to the highest ranked PhD candidate

MRIWA PhD scholarship for women, which is open to all female PhD applicants

MRIWA Indigenous postgraduate research scholarship, which is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander postgraduate students undertaking a higher degree by research.

Administered through the MRIWA’s education and workforce program, each scholarship on offer is valued at over $41,000 per year, and includes a $5900 allowance for research and travel.

The scholarships provide the chosen applicant with chances to undertake a wide range of training and networking opportunities to refine their skills in research innovation and presenting.

Their research will also be showcased through various platforms and events such as the MRIWA Research Showcase, which is designed to highlight innovative and cutting-edge research and how it can shape current and future real-world mining applications.

“The (WA) Government is committed to supporting the growth and the diversity of WA’s research workforce,” WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said.

“MRIWA scholarships provide a unique opportunity for researchers to connect with industry, academia and government. Successful applicants will join the current 22 MRIWA PhD scholarship recipients in this specialised program developed to support their careers.

“Through their engagement with MRIWA, scholars gain valuable skills, expand their professional networks and continue to address the unique research challenges faced in the WA minerals sector, as well as joining a growing cohort of MRIWA-supported researchers.”

Applications for MRIWA PhD scholarships for 2026 close on September 30.

Want to connect with the mining industry? Register to attend AIMEX and WA Mining Conference.