Perth Mint flagged for rare earths processing push

Perth Mint, WA. Image: demerzel21/stock.adobe.com

The Perth Mint has emerged as a potential rare earths processor, according to reports, with Western Australian Premier Roger Cook indicating the State Government would support the mint diversifying its skills base into new areas.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Cook was open to the mint – operated by the State-owned Gold Corporation – exploring new processing avenues and building on its existing expertise.

“They’ve got a wealth of skills and experience and expertise. If they can bring that to other minerals, particularly critical minerals, at a time when we want to continue to grow our refining capabilities, I’d welcome that,” Cook told the AFR.

Cook’s comments follow remarks from Gold Corporation chair John Van Der Wielen, who said the mint’s future could extend beyond gold processing.

“Perth Mint is a fantastic example of truly vertically integrating a manufacturing process. We dig it up, we refine it, and we produce the end product. Why can’t we do that on other rare earths?” Van Der Wielen said.

Van Der Wielen said the mint should assess opportunities to expand into rare earths refining.

“We need to evaluate the potential of it refining other rare earths,” he said.

“You’ve got the expertise you need to expand it. If you can refine gold, why is it that we don’t refine other rare earths? That’s probably the big question.

“As a strategy for future rare earths, I think Perth Mint is a perfect example for Australia.”

Australia has vast rare earths resources but is still developing its downstream processing capabilities, as global demand for critical minerals continues to grow.

Lithium processor Albemarle’s decision earlier this year to place its Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia into care and maintenance has underscored the structural challenges facing the nation’s downstream ambitions.

While the closure represents a setback for Western Australia’s processing base, it has left behind strategically valuable assets, including established infrastructure, skilled labour, regulatory approvals and proximity to world-class hard-rock lithium deposits.

At the same time, companies such as Wesfarmers have signalled long-term ambitions in battery materials.

Through Covalent Lithium – its 50–50 joint venture with Chilean company SQM – Wesfarmers operates the Mount Holland mine and concentrator and the Kwinana refinery, which is ramping up towards approximately 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

While Australia’s processing sector remains in its early stages, continued investment and strong demand could create opportunities for new entrants, as well as for established processors such as the Perth Mint to explore expansion into rare earths.

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