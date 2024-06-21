Perth Mint celebrates 125 years

Perth Mint, WA. Image: demerzel21/stock.adobe.com

On June 20, the Perth Mint commemorated 125 years of uninterrupted operations in Western Australia.

The Perth Mint was first known as a branch of Britain’s Royal Mint, which operated during the peak of WA’s gold rush in 1899 as a currency producer for Australia and the British Empire.

The WA Government was granted ownership of the Mint in 1970, and the Mint has been operated by the Gold Corporation as a global precious metals business and popular tourism enterprise ever since 1987.

For over 50 years, the Mint has provided support to Australia’s gold industry, promoted WA tourism and delivered income from value-added exports of precious metal products.

“I am immensely proud of the Perth Mint’s legacy and its enduring contribution on both the local and international stage,” Gold Corporation non-executive chair Sam Walsh said.

“Our dedicated team works hard to ensure that the Mint remains renowned for the quality and purity of its precious metals and maintains the highest standards of craftsmanship and service.”

To celebrate the first sovereign being struck at the Mint 125 years ago, two 125th anniversary coins and a Year of the Dragon coin are available for purchase.

“While this anniversary is a celebration of our achievements, it is also a testament to our excellence and innovation, and the gold mining sector’s resilience over 125 years,” Walsh said.

“As we take a moment to reflect on and celebrate the role we have played for 125 years supporting the development of our state, we are also firmly focused on the present as an organisation that employs more than 700 people who are all working hard to deliver the best possible results on behalf of the West Australian community.”

Under the WA Government’s ownership, the Mint has contributed significantly to the WA economy. In the 2023–24 financial year, the Mint exported more than $22 billion in goods, making it WA’s sixth largest exporter by revenue.

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael congratulated the Mint on its momentous milestone.

“Like so many West Australians, I have fond memories of visiting the Perth Mint as a primary school student,” Michael said. “The Mint continues to host these visits today, educating kids about the history of gold and the role it has played in WA’s economic development.

“That development has not only supported the Australian gold mining sector but also fostered economic growth and created countless opportunities for the people of Western Australia.

“I congratulate the Mint on this special milestone and its work in upholding Western Australia’s proud tradition of gold production.”

