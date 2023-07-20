Perth-based Schlam pushes into the Americas

Perth-based mining engineering company Schlam has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Singh as president of the company’s operations in the Americas.

Singh will also serve as a director and senior company officer of the Schlam Americas company.

Based out of the headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, Singh will spearhead Schlam’s growth strategy in the Americas region.

Operating as independent entities, Schlam’s Americas companies are equipped to provide localised support through their dedicated leadership and operational teams.

Supported by an experienced American team, Sudhanshu will lead the key functions of sales, customer support, product engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

Under the guidance of Schlam chief executive officer (CEO) David Haslett, Singh will also lead Schlam’s global innovation and product engineering team, situated in the Tucson offices, to provide support for the company’s global operations.

“Sudhanshu’s appointment completes our leadership team appointments in our Americas operations, and provides significant added momentum to our growing presence in that region,” Schlam CEO David Haslett said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sudhanshu to our team. He has a unique skill set, and an impressive track record leading mining product and technology companies globally.

“He has been responsible for driving the success of some of the most iconic global machinery companies, including at Terex, Bucyrus and Caterpillar, where he led the mining truck and dump body businesses.”

Singh reacted to his appointment.

“Whenever I’ve met people from Schlam, I’ve always experienced a powerful sense of mission and excellence, and above all, a commitment to safety and well-being,” he said.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to grow this great company, and to help deliver industry leading solutions to customers in the Americas, and around the world.”

David Haslett was appointed to the role of CEO and executive chair only recently, after joining the company board in 2021.