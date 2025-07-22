Perseus to expand mine life at Nyanzaga

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Perseus Mining’s ongoing drilling campaign at its Nyanzaga gold project in Tanzania has returned a series of high-grade intercepts, potentially bolstering the mine life beyond its initial 11-year plan.

The current drill program, targeting the Tusker and Kilimani deposits, has delivered multiple significant intercepts including 54m at 9.69 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 84m at 3.24g/t gold, and 23m at 20.87g/t gold.

These results form part of a second phase of resource definition drilling aimed at updating the project’s mineral resources and ore reserves ahead of anticipated gold production in January 2027.

Perseus managing director and chief executive officer Jeff Quartermaine said the recent drilling results reinforce the company’s confidence in its ability to expand Nyanzaga’s mineral resource and extend its mine life.

“Of particular interest to us are the excellent drill results … achieved as part of the current drill program at depths below the bottom of the currently envisaged large open pit,” he said.

“While more drilling is required to confirm extensions of mineralisation at depth, the early indications suggest further exploitation of the mineralisation, including the potential for application of underground mining methods, may be possible resulting in a further extension of the mine life.”

Since Perseus acquired Nyanzaga in April 2025, it has completed 58,609m of drilling, with most focused on defining resources at Tusker and Kilimani. Infill drilling has successfully tightened drill spacing, improving geological confidence.

Additional geotechnical, metallurgical and sterilisation drilling is underway and scheduled for completion by December. An updated ore reserve statement is expected in the March 2026 quarter, which will incorporate all new data.

Located in north-western Tanzania, Nyanzaga currently hosts an indicated mineral resource of 3.2 million ounces of gold and a probable ore reserve of 2.3 million ounces.