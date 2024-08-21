Perseus gives update on key operations

The Yaouré gold operation in Côte d'Ivoire. Image: Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining has released updated estimates of its mineral resources and ore reserves for its African operations which is part of the company’s focus on long-term sustainability and growth through ongoing resource definition drilling and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s total measured and indicated (M&I) mineral resources stand at 115.9 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1.31 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, containing 4.9 million ounces (Moz) of gold.

This marks a slight decline from June 2023, where resources were estimated at 122.8 Mt grading 1.31g/t for 5.2Moz of gold.

The group’s proved and probable ore reserves are now estimated at 64.9Mt grading 1.39g/t gold, containing 2.9Moz of gold, down from the previous year’s estimate of 73.8Mt grading 1.45g/t gold for 3.4Moz.

The reductions are largely due to mining depletion at Perseus’ key assets: Edikan in Ghana, Sissingué, and Yaouré in Côte d’Ivoire.

Despite these reductions, Perseus continues to maintain a robust production profile, supported by the strategic acquisition of OreCorp Limited and its Nyanzaga gold project in Tanzania. However, these resources remain classified as foreign estimates under Canadian Instrument NI 43-101, until further work can be completed.

Perseus’ flagship Yaouré mine now has a combined M&I resource of 55.6Mt grading 1.52g/t gold for 2.7Moz, with an additional 17.4Mt of inferred resources at 1.7g/t gold for 926,000 ounces.

The updated figures include adjustments for mining depletion and account for new discoveries, including the Zain deposit.

Perseus recently acquired a 13 per cent stake in Predictive Discovery, an emerging Australian mineral development company with a global portfolio.

The Bankan gold project, Predictive’s main asset, is a pre-development project in Guinea, West Africa.