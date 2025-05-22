Perenti secures $1bn contract through AUMS

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

Perenti-owned mining contractor, African Underground Mining Services (AUMS), has secured a significant contract under the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) joint venture.

The $1.02 billion agreement will see AUMS carry out underground mining services at the Obuasi gold mine in Ghana’s Ashanti region for global gold producer AngloGold Ashanti.

AUMS has operated in the Ashanti region since 2019, providing the contractor strong familiarity with the site and local conditions.

“We are pleased to sign the Obuasi contract with AngloGold Ashanti for an additional five years,” Perenti managing director and chief executive officer Mark Norwell said.

“We highly value our relationship with AngloGold and look forward to continuing and deepening our positive working relationship.

“This agreement is a testament to the reliability and value provided by our contract mining division. Our extensive operational experience and the scale of our global underground business enables us to consistently deliver enduring value and certainty to our clients and shareholders.”

The five-year contract will involve underground development, production, and associated mining services.

This latest agreement marks both a continuation and expansion of AUMS’ longstanding partnership with AngloGold Ashanti.

“Our relationship with AngloGold Ashanti is of great importance to our contract mining division,” Perenti president of contract mining Gabrielle Iwanow said. “As one of the world’s largest gold miners, we are proud to work alongside them in a collaborative manner.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with them over the years ahead and supporting them to meet their business objectives.”

