Perenti head to join Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering has appointed Sybrandt (Sy) Van Dyk as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), taking effect from July 1 2025.

Van Dyk is an experienced financial and resources industry executive who has been president of Perenti’s drilling services division since October 2023.

Before DDH1 was acquired by Perenti in October 2023, Van Dyk had been DDH1’s managing director and CEO since October 2018.

Prior to his tenures at Perenti and DDH1, Van Dyk worked at Macmahon Holdings as chief financial officer (CFO) from March 2014 to June 2015. He was then promoted to the managing director and CEO positions, both of which he served until October 2016.

Van Dyk also spent almost 13 years at WesTrac, working in various roles such as chief operating officer WA, CFO and acting CEO.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Austin from FY26 (the 2025–26 financial year),” Van Dyk said. “David has built Austin to be a fully integrated, global business, and I will be steadfast in my focus on continuing that work.

“I will bring my expertise in operational performance and customer focus to ensure Austin remains the global market leader in customised heavy haulage mining equipment.”

Austin Engineering chair Jim Walker welcomed Van Dyk to the role.

“The Austin board is thrilled to have secured Sy as the company’s next CEO and managing director,” Walker said. “He is intimately involved with Austin and its business strategy through his six years as a non-executive director on the Austin board.

“Sy has significant ASX executive leadership experience in large, globally focused, customer facing companies. He also has the necessary operational and sector credentials to continue to build and grow the company.”

Van Dyk replaces David Singleton, who will retire as managing director and CEO on June 30 2025. To ensure a smooth transition, Van Dyk will commence a handover period with Singleton on May 1 2025.

“David has allowed a long lead time for his departure at the end of the next financial year, and ample time to hand over responsibilities to Sy,” Walker said.

“I would like to, once again, acknowledge David’s many achievements at Austin in vastly improving the company’s financial and operational performance over his tenure. David will continue these efforts through FY25, and we are confident Sy will continue David’s work in bringing a strong commercial and operational focus to the business.”

