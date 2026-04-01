Perenti appoints Vanessa Torres as new CEO

Vanessa Torres. Image: Perenti

Perenti Limited has appointed Dr Vanessa Torres as its next managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Mark Norwell as part of a previously flagged leadership transition.

Torres joins from South32, where she most recently served as chief operating officer, bringing more than 25 years of global resources experience.

Her career includes senior leadership roles across strategy, operations and technology, as well as executive positions at BHP and Vale.

The appointment follows an extensive global search process led by the Perenti board, which focused on identifying a leader to build on the company’s growth and support its long-term strategy.

Perenti chair Diane Smith-Gander said Torres’ mix of operational expertise, strategic capability and leadership made her the right successor, while also acknowledging Norwell’s role in delivering more than fourfold revenue growth since 2018.

“I would first like to acknowledge Mark’s significant contribution to Perenti. Under his leadership, Perenti has delivered more than a four‑fold revenue growth since he commenced in 2018 and achieved material improvements across all key financial metrics,” she said.

“His genuine care for people has been a hallmark of his leadership, driving a strong focus on developing our people and progressing our journey to create safe and respectful workplaces.”

Torres said she looked forward to advancing Perenti’s strategy and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

“It is an honour to have been appointed as Perenti’s next managing director and CEO at such an exciting time for the business and in a pivotal moment for the mining industry,” she said in a statement.

She will commence on 13 April 2026 and formally assume the CEO role on 1 June, with Norwell remaining through the transition period.

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