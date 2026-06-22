Aeris Resources is betting on a bigger future for its Tritton copper operations, securing court approval to acquire Peel Mining Limited and bring the South Cobar Copper Project into its portfolio.

The deal adds the Mallee Bull and Wirlong copper deposits to Aeris’ growing footprint in New South Wales, with the company eyeing longer mine life and higher production at Tritton.

“The acquisition of Peel is a major milestone for Aeris and will underpin the future of our Tritton copper operations,” Aeris Resources executive chairman Andre Labuschagne said.

“We look forward to welcoming the Peel shareholders onto the Aeris register as we continue to grow the business, positioning Aeris as a leading Australian copper producer.”

The Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the scheme of arrangement under which Aeris will acquire 100 per cent of Peel, with the deal expected to become effective today and implemented on July 1.

At the heart of the acquisition is the South Cobar copper project, where Mallee Bull is being prioritised as a near-term, high-grade ore source for the Tritton processing plant.

Together, Mallee Bull and Wirlong host 197,000 tonnes of copper resources, giving Aeris a larger foothold in the Cobar region. A maiden ore reserve estimate for Mallee Bull and an updated long-term mine plan for the integrated Tritton operations are due in FY27.

Wirlong will remain an exploration focus, with Aeris planning further drilling and mining studies to assess its potential as another future ore source.

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