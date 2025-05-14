Paving the path for a restart at Finniss

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

The restart study for Core Lithium’s Finniss lithium operation in the Northern Territory has been released, highlighting a 20-year mine life and optimised mine plans for the BP33, Grants and Carlton projects.

In late 2023, Core suspended early works at BP33, an underground mine located at Finniss, citing difficulties with mining and construction during the wet season and a renewed focus on reducing expenditure.

Following this, Core suspended mining operations at the Grants open pit – the starter operation at Finniss – in January 2024 to “preserve business value in light of weak (lithium) market conditions” primarily caused mainly by a supply surplus and an increase in lithium supplies from countries such as China.

Since then, Core has worked to recommence mining at Finniss as soon as possible.

Following the increased Finniss ore reserve, the Finniss restart study found that the operation has an annual production throughput of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and a 78 per cent global lithium recovery rate.

Core has also outlined an updated mine plan for Finniss based on underground mining, with the first ten years of the schedule to be 94 per cent sourced from the ore reserve.

“This capitalises on the high-grade, steeply dipping and continuous nature of the ore bodies which are typical of the deposits in the Bynoe pegmatite field,” Core Lithium said.

“Underground mining will significantly reduce waste movements and enable greater control of the quality of feed being delivered to the process plant.”

Core Lithium chief executive officer Paul Brown highlighted other key findings from the Finniss restart study.

“The plan we’ve outlined capitalises on the project’s strengths, including established infrastructure, high-grade ore bodies well-suited to low-cost underground mining and a process plant with proven recoveries and further scope for optimisation,” Brown said.

“At BP33, we are developing a large-scale underground mine. Grants will shift to underground mining, cutting costs and doubling its mine life. Carlton will use Grants’ surface infrastructure, supporting a 20-year mine life.

“Blackbeard offers further potential to extend mine life and expand operations. Our plant upgrades will improve recovery and reduce contaminants, whilst keeping capital costs low. These improvements include enhanced screening, with more affordable crushing and the addition of a gravity circuit.

“This resets Finniss as a more resilient operation to price volatility, and will be a reliable source of high-quality, coarse-grained spodumene concentrate.”

Finniss has reduced its pre-production capital by 29 per cent, standing at $175–$200 million, and is expected to generate $1.2 billion in free cash flow.

“Finniss remains an important project for the Northern Territory,” Brown said.

“While no restart decision has been made, there is the potential to create several hundred jobs, many of which would be residential.”

The final investment decision for Finniss remains subject to approval from the Core Lithium board.

