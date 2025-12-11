Passing of WA’s development bill sends ‘clear signal of intent’

Port Hedland, Western Australia. Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

Industry organisations have welcomed the passing of Western Australia’s State Development Bill, saying it will streamline and accelerate approvals for priority projects and development precincts.

The bill, formally passed this week, gives both the WA Premier and the state development minister of the day powers to select projects they deem crucial for accelerated approval.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy in Western Australia (CMEWA) said the legislation sets a strong platform ahead of a critical year for WA’s energy transition and efforts to attract new future-facing industries.

“This bill is a clear signal of intent. Western Australia is open for business and prepared to move at the pace required to compete for international investment,” CMEWA chief executive officer (CEO) Aaron Morey said.

“There is so much opportunity ahead of us, but realising that potential requires a sustained focus on boosting our offering to global markets,” Morey said.

“One of the most important ways we can do that is by bringing down energy costs and speeding up the delivery of project-ready industrial land.

“These are two objectives this bill will help us achieve faster without compromising on our world-leading environmental, social, and heritage outcomes.”

Morey said having both major political parties “on the same page”, especially in legislation concerning the resources industry, bolsters WA’s reputation as a stable and reliable trade partner.

“Our stability is one of our greatest strengths, it’s a feature of doing business in Western Australia we should be proud of,” he said.

“Passage of the state development bill means we’re entering 2026 with the wind in our sails,” he said.

The CME detailed that the level of alignment and coordination for regulatory processes granted by the bill is essential for removing duplication and “materially reducing” assessment timeframes, a critical enabler to attracting investment in both new and existing industries.

Looking ahead, Morey advocated for a similar focus and intent on negotiating the bilateral agreements needed for WA to undertake Federal assessments and approvals under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

“Quickly getting a bilateral agreement in place would significantly add to that momentum and go a long way to cementing Western Australia’s reputation as one of the world’s leading resources jurisdictions.”

As reported by WA Today, Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said it was a matter of urgency to pass the bill now.

“We wanted it through by the end of the year, because the time is now. If we are going to decarbonise our economy, if we’re going to seize the opportunities that renewable energy creates for our manufacturing sector, we have to act now,” he said.

