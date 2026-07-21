A new strategic partnership between the Resources Centre of Excellence (RCOE), The University of Queensland (UQ) and Mining3 is set to strengthen Queensland’s critical minerals capabilities, with the collaboration unveiled at the Queensland Mining & Engineering Exhibition (QME) in Mackay.

The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of critical minerals technologies by connecting research, industry and government, while reinforcing Mackay’s growing role as a national innovation hub.

RCOE chief executive officer Steven Boxall said the agreement represented more than a formal partnership.

“Today is much more than just announcing another partnership,” Boxall said.

“It represents a significant and an important milestone in positioning Mackay and regional Queensland as a nationally significant centre for innovation, resources, mining and critical minerals.”

Boxall said the RCOE had been founded on the principle that the best innovation occurs when industry, researchers and government work together.

“Our role has never been to compete with industry or universities,” he said.

“Our role is to create a place where ideas become a reality, a place where companies can test new technologies, where researchers can work directly alongside industry, where students and future workers gain experience using world-class facilities.”

A key enabler of the partnership is the RCOE’s Flexi Lab, which opened earlier this year as Australia’s first independent common-user pilot processing facility designed to bridge the gap between laboratory research and commercial deployment.

According to Boxall, the facility allows companies to de-risk emerging technologies, researchers to validate new processing techniques and projects to advance beyond the laboratory stage.

“As Australia seeks to unlock its critical minerals potential, facilities like our Flexi Lab become essential national infrastructure,” he said.

The partnership also brings together the newly formed Critical Metals for Critical Industries Cooperative Research Centre (CMCI CRC), with the RCOE participating as a delivery partner.

UQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Sue Harrison said the announcement marked the next stage of the university’s long-standing relationship with the RCOE, which had already delivered significant outcomes through the development of the Flexi Lab.

She said the facility provides researchers with greater flexibility to test and refine processing technologies than traditional laboratory environments.

“You can only do so much in a lab of a certain scale,” Harrison said.

“Whereas the Flexi Lab allows us to grow that capability, but to have this ability to change the configuration of how we put our innovations together.”

Harrison said the partnership aligned with UQ’s focus on translating research into practical industrial outcomes more quickly.

“One of the things that we are really focused on at the university now … is the need to be able to take innovations we create in the laboratory and to be able to get those to applications, to translate them into the industry quickly, swiftly and efficiently,” she said.

She said the collaboration also supports Australia’s push to secure supplies of critical minerals needed for the energy transition, digital technologies and broader industrial development.

Mining3 chief executive officer Dr Neville Plint said the CMCI CRC had been established to address a national gap in refining and producing critical metals and to accelerate technology deployment across the sector.

He said the cooperative research centre model, first introduced by the Federal Government in the 1990s, was designed to translate Australia’s world-class research into economic outcomes through industry-led collaboration.

Plint said the new CRC had attracted around 60 to 70 partners, many of them smaller companies seeking to bring critical minerals projects into production.

“All of our partners are small companies that are trying to raise capital to get these deposits into production, and we want to help them do that really quickly,” he said.

To achieve this, Plint said access to shared pilot-scale infrastructure such as the RCOE’s Flexi Lab would be critical.

“We’re hoping to use the pilot plant to do some early test work to set up the parameters, particularly around vanadium, because Queensland has a really strong play in vanadium, and we really want to lean into that and accelerate it,” he said.

Boxall said the partnership would ultimately be measured by the projects it delivers, the companies it supports and the industries it helps create.

“Our ambition is clear: we want regional Queensland to be recognised nationally and internationally as the place where ideas move from concept to commercial reality,” he said.

Read more: EY report urges Australia to seize critical minerals opportunities

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