Parker Hannifin enhances testing capabilities

Image: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin has strengthened its position in the air filtration sector with the development of a comprehensive testing program designed for advanced gas turbine filtration systems.

With decades of experience and an extensive research and development (R&D) program, Parker is creating even more effective filtration systems for the future through this initiative.

At the heart of the program is the clearcurrent Assure TriDustPlus filter, engineered specifically for the latest gas turbines.

Parker’s newly developed testing regime goes beyond standard industry requirements to include additional investigations like hydrophobic and oleophobic tests, preventing contaminants like saltwater and oil from entering the turbines.

The company has also pioneered an ice rejection test designed to assess filters’ performance in extreme conditions.

Mobile test rigs have been installed near environments with real contaminants, such as hydrocarbons, salt spray, and heavy dust which enables Parker to test its filtration systems under diverse weather conditions.

From snow and ice to intense heat, the company collects millions of data points monthly, capturing performance indicators like airflow, pressure loss, and humidity.

In addition to performance tests, Parker’s filters undergo physical endurance evaluations, including thermal, vibration, and shock tests.

A long-term test rig (LTTR) subjects filters to real-time exposure to various conditions over a 12 to 24-month period to measure durability.

The insights gained from Parker’s testing regime have been integrated into the design of the clearcurrent Assure TriDustPlus filter, ensuring superior performance in the most demanding environments, including the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Parker’s investment in these cutting-edge testing capabilities also supports the development of future filtration systems, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation in the gas turbine sector.