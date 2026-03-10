Pantoro sets timeline for third underground mine at Norseman

The Norseman project in WA. Image: Pantoro Gold

Pantoro Gold will commence the development of the third underground mine at its Norseman gold project later this year, following the completion of dewatering and rehabilitation of the Bullen decline.

In November 2025, Pantoro announced hits of gold at Norseman’s Crown South and O’Brien’s Reef sites, indicating high-grade results that included 2.4 metres at 43.19 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold.

Currently, Pantoro is expecting first ore development during the December quarter of this year, with ore from O’Brien’s expected to deliver average diluted mill grades exceeding 6g/t over the life of the current mineral resource.

Likewise, development of the Crown South ore zone is expected to commence in the March quarter of 2027, with both ore zones remaining open in all directions, with drilling ongoing to test extensions.

The company said that a fifth underground drill rig is scheduled to arrive at Norseman in April and will be deployed to accelerate exploration across the Mainfield.

Managing director Pal Cmerlec said that work in the Mainfield has progressed “extremely well” during the past year, with significant rehabilitation, new development, and extensive underground diamond drilling completed.

“Drilling results have confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade mineralised zones and support development of our first new producing area within the prolific Norseman Mainfield,” he said.

“Importantly, ongoing drilling continues to demonstrate the significant scale of the Mainfield, providing confidence that O’Brien’s will be the first of several new underground mining areas to be developed in the coming years.”

Looking more closely at both Crown South and O’Brien’s, Pantoro has completed 6673 metres of development rehabilitation, with 1030 metres of new development, and 29,776 metres of underground diamond drilling using the existing Bullen decline as the platform for the expansion of the Mainfield.

A current timeline of indicative dates is below:

July 2026 – completion of Bullen dewatering and rehabilitation;

July/August 2026 – commencement of access development to O’Brien’s Reef;

November 2026 – first ore development;

February 2027 – first ore development.

Pantoro said that the decision to commence development is based on the current O’Brien’s mineral resource, which stands at 130,000 tonnes at 9.57 g/t for 40,000 ounces.

High-grade drilling at Crown South and O’Brien’s, together with ongoing exploration, is expected to support a mineral resource update in the second half of the 2026 calendar year, followed by a revised ore reserve.

In terms of the current study for the extraction of the mineral resource at O’Brien’s, this includes:

Mining method – inclined room and pillar;

Mining costs – existing actual contract unit rates for Bullen, Scotia and OK mines as applicable;

Processing and site general and administrative costs – current actual costs at Norseman;

Development ore recovery – 100 per cent;

Stripping ore recovery – 90 per cent;

Ore grade management – split firing with 20 per cent dilution of ore;

Cost contingency – 15 per cent of total costs;

Gold price – $4000 per ounce used for cut-off analysis.

Development of the third underground mine is in line with Pantoro’s strategy to establish at least two additional underground mining areas during the 2027 financial year, in order to drive production growth.

“It is extremely pleasing that the timeline to establish additional underground mines at Norseman remains aligned with the growth strategy initiated in September 2024,” Cmerlec said.

