Overcoming operational obstacles at a gold mine

Master Drilling mobilised a raise bore rig at the gold mine. Image: Hatch

Master Drilling helped resolve engineering challenges at a gold operation with the help of two consulting firms.

Since 2020, Master Drilling Australia has maintained a strong and collaborative working relationship with one of the world’s largest gold companies.

The partnership saw Master Drilling successfully execute its first project in Australia at a major gold operation.

Following this feat, Master Drilling has commenced a new project at the site as part of the mine’s expansion.

The company was tasked with addressing challenges such as ground stability at the top of the shaft, designing the collar cap, and implementing safety controls tailored to the gold operation’s unique environmental conditions.

Master Drilling said the project has been in the pipeline since mid-2023, with mobilisation taking place in December 2024.

“A particularly complex aspect of the project was establishing a raise bore rig within an existing shaft at mid-level – a task requiring precision, innovation and extensive technical knowledge,” Master Drilling said.

“Given the longstanding relationship between our companies and our reputation as the largest raise bore company in the world, the gold miner reached out to Master Drilling for support.

“Our proven track record and recent advancements in remote drilling capabilities positioned us as the ideal partner to tackle these challenges.”

Adopting a multifaceted approach, Master Drilling began the project by analysing geotechnical data to identify the most efficient and safe excavation methods.

The gold mine faced issues with a weathered zone that extended 50m from the surface, compromising structural integrity.

“One key issue identified was the occurrence of overbreak and underbreak in the ground conditions,” Master Drilling said.

“Through collaboration, a carefully developed methodology was implemented to successfully mitigate these challenges, ensuring the integrity of the excavation process.

“The analysis highlighted poor ground conditions at the top of the shaft, which required the design and installation of a specially engineered collar cap. This collar cap provided the necessary stability and support while also serving as a foundation for primary works following the excavation’s completion.”

Engineering and environmental consultancy firm pitt&sherry provided its geotechnical expertise to the design of the complex collar cap.

“pitt&sherry has collaborated with Master Drilling on a variety of projects, providing specialist shaft geotechnical and structural engineering expertise,” pitt&sherry said.

“Our existing relationships has enabled us to provide geotechnical and structural design expertise for the project. The project is unique in its complexity and challenges, and pitt&sherry is proud to have collaborated with Master Drilling and the gold miner to achieve a workable solution.”

Master Drilling also worked with engineering consultants Hatch, which contributed to the design of a critical safety control mitigation component.

“The Hatch team designed the unique pentice as per the gold miner’s request and have designed the structures to contain a Master Drilling raise bore machine,” Hatch regional mining director AUA Vic Fitzmaurice said.

“Safety in design and practical construction requirements in confined underground conditions were seamless between the gold miner, Master Drilling and Hatch.”

Master Drilling, alongside partners pitt&sherry and Hatch, drew on leading practices and cutting-edge methodologies to ensure every stage of the geotechnical analysis was addressed comprehensively.

“This allowed us to identify potential risks, optimise excavation methods, and design solutions that align with the unique geological conditions at the site,” Master Drilling said.

“By combining our in-house expertise with insights from external professionals, we ensured the geotechnical analysis was not only robust but also tailored to meet the specific challenges of the project.”

Alongside the geotechnical analysis, Master Drilling has integrated its advanced remote drilling capabilities at the gold mine and constructed a shaft with a 6.3m diameter and 160m depth.

“This cutting-edge technology enhances safety, efficiency and productivity, allowing us to tackle complex tasks with confidence,” Master Drilling said.

“Our approach involves breaking down the challenges into manageable components, meticulously analysing every detail, and developing practical solutions. This methodology ensures sound execution and a successful outcome for this project.”

Master Drilling’s solutions have received an array of positive feedback from the gold miner.

“The company has specifically acknowledged the effectiveness of our collaborative approach, the innovative solutions we’ve brought to the table, and the professionalism of our team throughout this project,” Master Drilling said.

“The positive feedback we’ve received so far is a testament to the mutual trust and shared commitment to achieving outstanding results, even when faced with unique challenges.

“This recognition not only reinforces our dedication to excellence but also highlights the value of the partnership we share with the gold miner as we continue working towards the successful completion of this project.”

Master Drilling is currently exploring opportunities to carry out further works at the mine and potentially other sites owned by the gold miner.

“We are working closely with their team on extending the scope of the project to address additional requirements,” Master Drilling said.

“As we move forward, we are excited about the potential to expand our partnership and contribute to the success of future projects, both at the gold mine and other operations.”

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.