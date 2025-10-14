‘Outstanding’ rare earth purity from Deep Leads

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

ABx Group has reported impressive results from a program to produce a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from its Deep Leads project in Tasmania, with over 98 per cent of total rare earths retained.

A 100kg bulk sample was extracted from the site, located 45km west of Launceston in northern Tasmania, with impurity removal tests undertaken from rare earth enriched leach solutions.

ABx said a ‘sweet spot’ was identified at pH 6 where key impurities and aluminium were fully removed and over 98 per cent of the rare earth was retained.

The combination of high extractions during leaching and high rare earth retention during impurity removal, the company said, indicates very favourable process economics.

ABx managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Cooksey said he was delighted by the latest batch of results.

“Although they were expected, there is no substitute for seeing the data from the actual tests. This is strong evidence that a high proportion of rare earths in our Deep Leads resource can be extracted through to an MREC product,” Cooksey said.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the production of the MREC sample. Because of high dysprosium and terbium content, high extractions, low impurities and significant resource, ABx Group continues to receive strong interest from potential customers,” he said.

Production of a MREC product sample is expected in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

The company has previously posted positive leach test results involving 300g samples, achieving 62–66 per cent extractions of dysprosium and terbium.

These results were achieved using conditions described as “exceptionally benign”, including pH 4.5 and ambient temperatures and pressures. This, the company said, is anticipated to significantly reduce the cost of rare earths extraction.

