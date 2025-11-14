Outstanding achievements honoured at Rammer Global Dealer Meeting

Image: Rammer

Rammer’s Global Dealer Meeting 2025 took place in Bari and Molfetta, Italy, bringing together around 80 participants from across the world.

The inspiring three-day event was filled with business updates, an OSA factory visit, and opportunities to connect and share insights with fellow dealers.

Under the theme Shaping Tomorrow Together, participants explored the role of OSA Demolition Equipment as part of the Sandvik Group and learned more about OSA Demolition Tools – an exciting new addition to the Attachment Tools Division. The program also included discussions on sales development, product offering, and future plans to drive shared success.

Rammer also recognised outstanding achievements by presenting awards in four categories:

Dealer of the Year – ALHM SRL, Turin Italy

Excellence in Sales Growth Ratio – Walkers Hammers, Melbourne Australia

Excellence in Market Innovation – Murray Plant, Stirling United Kingdom

Excellence in Marketing – Göteborgs Hammarsservice, Gothenburg, Sweden

The meeting strengthened Rammer’s global network, inspired new ideas, and celebrated the strong commitment of our dealers and partners worldwide.

Get 50 per cent off your Australian Mining annual magazine subscription during our Black Friday sale. Visit our subscription page and use the code: AMBF25. Ends on 27 November 2025.