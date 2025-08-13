Outlining mining haul road design and operations with Spacesium

Image: Outline Global

As the mining industry continues to evolve, its commitment to safety and operational excellence has demanded constant innovation while keeping things going 24/7.

Transportation at mine operations is more than moving critical items from A to B. It requires detailed engineering, construction, operations to ensure roads that are used by heavy machineries are maintained at the highest standards. Unlike road networks in an urban setting, haul roads at mine sites undergo more frequent changes, weather impact, drainage restriction, and other less predictable parameters. Meanwhile, haul roads are critical infrastructure and the interconnected asset keeping mines moving.

What are the common challenges?

Designing and constructing mining haul roads involves several complexities and challenges, including:

Design challenges

Geometric design: this includes the layout and alignment of the road, considering horizontal curves, vertical gradients, cross-fall, super-elevation, stopping distances, sight distances, junction layouts, berm walls, and road width variations .

Structural design: the road must withstand heavy traffic loads and environmental conditions. This involves selecting appropriate materials and thicknesses to ensure durability and minimise maintenance.

Functional design: Ensuring the road meets operational requirements, such as accommodating various types of vehicles and traffic volumes.

Construction Challenges

Material selection: Choosing the right materials for the sub-base and surface to ensure longevity and performance.

Drainage: proper drainage systems are crucial to prevent water damage and maintain road integrity.

Maintenance: regular maintenance is necessary to address wear and tear, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Safety challenges

Visibility and stopping distances: ensuring adequate sight distances and stopping distances to prevent accidents.

Road surface conditions: maintaining a smooth and stable road surface to avoid vehicle damage and accidents.

Traffic management: managing the flow of heavy machinery and vehicles to prevent collisions and ensure safe operations.

How can you simplify and increase fidelity at the same time?

The goal is to create a safe, efficient, and durable haul road that meets the operational needs of the mine while minimising maintenance costs and ensuring the safety of all users

Unlike traditional road safety assessments that rely on manual reports and outdated survey methods, Outline Global and Spacesium have teamed up to simplify and automate road assessment and variance detection. This toolbox is GIS-ready and is available via Outline’s EQBE and Spacesium’s platform for mining engineers and operators to streamline haul road design and compliance. Some key benefits are:

Risk identification and reduction

Regulatory compliance

Automate data collection

Near real-time insights

Scalability & integration

If you would like to find out more about Outline Global’s haul road design tools, you can visit their website here.