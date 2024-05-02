Orica takes innovation to Brazil

Image: Orica

GroundProbe and Terra Insights recently showcased Orica’s advanced geotechnical monitoring solutions at the 2024 International Slope Stability Symposium in Brazil.

The two companies, now united under Orica Digital Solutions, merge innovative geotechnical technologies and capabilities with advanced geospatial instrumentation and expertise.

The two businesses are setting a new standard for safety and efficiency in mining, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for customers with advanced geospatial instrumentation capabilities.

GroundProbe is renowned for its geotechnical monitoring technologies, which include radars and lasers.

Similarly, Terra Insights, with its array of brands such as RST Instruments, Measurand, 3vGeomatics, Syscom Instruments, and NavStar Geomatics, offer diverse geotechnical monitoring capabilities.

The expansion in technologies and capabilities enables customers access to a more complete offering of monitoring solutions that span an entire mine site, from real-time to periodic monitoring, surface, and sub-surface.

GroundProbe chief executive officer David Noon emphasised the Symposium’s significance in showcasing innovative advancements and the tangible benefits brought to the mining sector under Orica Digital Solutions.

“The Slope Stability Symposium represented a key moment for both GroundProbe and Terra Insights,” he said.

“By leveraging our teams’ expertise and the latest advancements in monitoring technology, we are equipped to address the evolving needs of the industry and drive continuous innovation in geotechnical analysis and insights.”

Terra Insights chief executive officer Mark Price echoed Noon’s sentiment, recognising the event’s platform to exhibit the combined company’s enhanced capabilities and expanded solution set.

“The symposium in Brazil allowed us to showcase our integrated solutions and the augmented capabilities they provide,” he said.

“We demonstrated how our combined efforts are setting new benchmarks for safer, more efficient mining operations worldwide.

“Our geographic coverage and support capabilities ensure that customers worldwide have access to innovative monitoring solutions, backed by comprehensive technical support and expertise.”

Offering a complete end-to-end solutions including sensors, connectivity, software, and services, provides customers with comprehensive tools that allow decision-makers to better manage risk profiles.

GroundProbe and Terra Insights strengthens Orica Digital Solutions’ geo solutions making them even more robust.

This enables a multidimensional geotechnical and geospatial view of mining and infrastructure operations, allowing for unparalleled confidence in risk assessment and decision-making.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.