Orexplore further explores critical minerals sector

Metal mining services company Orexplore Technologies has secured two key contracts in the critical minerals sector.

The first contract concerns an agreement to scan approximately 2500 metres of core for Green Critical Minerals, following the successful completion of an initial order to scan 300 metres of core. The contract has a total value of $226,000.

The second contract centres around an agreement to scan 900 metres of core for Northern Minerals, extending the 420 metres of core scanned to date. The contract has a combined value of $130,000 and encompasses a scanning of rare-earth bearing drill core and crushed samples.

Additionally, Orexplore has accelerated research and development in critical minerals by collaborating with Uppsala University to scan samples from Talga Group’s Swedish resources.

Commercial scanning of lithium ores is also being undertaken and a project is commencing, which will be sponsored by Vinnova, a Swedish innovation agency.

This project, ULiBS, commenced in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year and Vinnova will provide approximately $77,000 to Orexplore to further develop lithium core scanning technologies.

The project will be carried out from 2023 to 2025 and Orexplore will contribute to the project via scanning and research and development.

Orexplore managing director Brett Giroud said the company’s proprietary technology has shown to offer highly valuable advantages to the critical minerals industry.

“Expansion into the critical minerals space is highly aligned with Orexplore’s ESG (environment, social and governance) goals and it is exciting to release our solutions in this space,” Giroud said.

“Mining is critical to decarbonisation and I look forward to helping our clients on their journey to deliver the minerals required for the global energy transition.”