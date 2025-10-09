Ora Banda hits record production as Sand King comes online

Image: GrayFrog/stock.adobe.com

Ora Banda Mining achieved record production in the September quarter, delivering 30,595 ounces of gold.

It also recorded a strong sales output, with 31,300 ounces traded, including 3,600 attributed ounces from third party milling.

That high-level of output from both the Davyhurst project and the newly-producting Sand King project, combined with full exposure to a surging gold price, also led to record free cash flows of $38.5 million for the quarter.

The company closed the quarter with $122.7 million cash on hand.

Production is now forecast to improve quarter on quarter for the remainder of the 2025-2026 financial year (FY26), as Sand King continues to gain momentum.

Ora Banda managing director Luke Creagh said the company was reaping the rewards of having a second mine begin operations.

“A record quarter to the start of FY26 reflects the hard work by the team in FY25 to bring our second underground mine, Sand King, online and the continued improvement initiatives on the Davyhurst plant to increase throughput rates and recoveries,” he said.

“The cash build of $38.5 million in the quarter shows the improving operational and financial performance of the company, even as we continue to reinvest significantly into organic growth through the drill bit and infrastructure upgrades.”

The Davyhurst gold project, wholly owned by Ora Banda Mining, is located in the eastern goldfields region of Western Australia, around 120km northwest of Kalgoorlie. Sand King is close by, around 80km northwest of Kalgoorlie, and has been developed alongside the existing open pit structure.

Ora Banda Mining has a total mineral resource inventory of 2 million ounces across the two sites, at an average grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold.

