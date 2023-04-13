Optimising screen media and trommel solutions

Tega Losugen Australia’s range of products extend to screen media for the mining and aggregate processing sector, with an extensive range of screening solutions throughout the Optiscreen range.

Optiscreen panels are available in bespoke designs with screening apertures and panel construction specific to industry requirements. The focus on panel design is to improve screen efficiencies and overall durability of the individual panels.

Optiscreen applications include primary, secondary and tertiary screening solutions for sorting, classifying, dewatering, scalping and de-sliming.

The panels are available in rubber and polyurethane with varied apertures to suit specific applications, offering the following benefits.

Increased screen efficiency

Correct aperture selection

Elimination of clogging and blinding

Optimisation of available open area.

Reduced downtime

Faster replacement of panels

Longer wear life

Using advanced grades of rubber, polyurethane and ceramic

Maintain aperture integrity

The Optiscreen products

Screen type

Banana screen

Omni screen

Dewatering/de-sliming screen

Heavy media grizzly

Trommel screen

Static screen

Linear motion horizontal screen

Linear/circular motion inclined screen

Tega Losugen Optiscreen panels are used in all OEM screen decks and Tega Losugen manufactured trommels and OEM trommels. Tega Losugen custom design to client’s specific requirements optimising the size, capacity and wear life of the screen decks and trommels.

Tega Losugen has a unique focus on design, manufacturing and application for the trommel frame, types of panels, spiral designs and fixing arrangements with various coating of rubber or poly frame linings.

Tega Losugen trommels are analysed under specific loading conditions using the ‘Finite Element Analysis’ method. The FEA allows Tega Losugen to calculate the equivalent shear stress on the trommel structure and ensures the optimisation of the overall trommel weight to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Tega Lousgen offers local full trommel re-furbishment services include inspections, blast cleaning, magnetic particle inspection, coating application and panel/dams installation.

Visit the Tega website for more information.