Optimisation of SAG mill productivity through studies of the optimal trajectory of the internal load

Image: Molycop

Discover how Molycop tools simulations helped optimise SAG mill performance at the Sossego processing plant in Brazil.

By adjusting the rotation speed and analysing grinding media trajectories under various conditions, the study achieved a 9.8 per cent improvement in milling energy efficiency, boosting production and reducing energy consumption.

This groundbreaking case study highlights actionable strategies to enhance grinding efficiency and maximise plant productivity. Don’t miss the chance to explore the full findings and their potential impact on your operations.

