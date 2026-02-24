Operational upgrades drive record month for Pilbara Ports

Port of Dampier cargo wharfs. Image: Pilbara Ports.

Pilbara Ports has recorded its highest January throughput on record, handling 67.9 million tonnes (Mt) across its Port Hedland and Dampier facilities in January 2026 – a 12 per cent increase on the same month last year.

The strong performance was driven in part by targeted operational changes at the Port of Port Hedland, including revised vessel movement guidelines for ebb-tide departures and ongoing improvements to Dynamic Under Keel Clearance (DUKC) systems.

These measures have created additional sailing opportunities for larger vessels, allowing operators to safely maximise cargo loads and boost shipping volumes.

Port Hedland contributed 50 Mt of throughput, including 49.2 Mt of iron ore exports – up seven per cent on January 2025 – while imports jumped 60 per cent to 220,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, the Port of Dampier delivered 14.1 Mt, a 19 per cent rise on the prior year, with imports up six per cent to 122,000 tonnes.

Pilbara Ports plays a central role in Australia’s iron ore export system, facilitating the movement of the bulk of the nation’s steelmaking commodity and linking Pilbara production to global markets.

The authority has also been pressing ahead with major infrastructure initiatives at Dampier, including the Dampier Cargo Wharf Projects, which involve a new bulk handling facility and a 57-metre link bridge to expand capacity and promote trade diversification.

Federal and state governments have committed more than $565 million toward common-user port upgrades in the Pilbara, aimed at future-proofing export gateways and supporting regional growth.

Pilbara Ports noted throughput can fluctuate due to market conditions, maintenance and proponent needs, but January’s figures reflect the tangible impact of both operational optimisation and long-term infrastructure investment on export performance.

