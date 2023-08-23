Operational techniques to keep breaking rock for longer

One of the major causes of premature failure in rockbreakers is long cycles where an operator continues to hit the button and keep the piston striking for extended periods of time.

Following simple guidelines and operational techniques when using a rockbreaker can minimise component wear and deterioration, keeping operators breaking rock for longer.

Rammer has readily accessible resources available, including short YouTube videos, product training and manuals that guide operators through the process of keeping their rockbreaker in prime working condition. These are supported by a dedicated global dealer network with extensive product expertise and access to genuine Rammer parts and products.

Correctly operating a rockbreaker isn’t difficult if you follow some simple operational tips, from idle strokes and tool angles, to correct greasing and maintenance practices. Watch the Rammer Hammer operation video below.

Less idle strokes

Frequent idle strokes can have a deteriorating effect on a rockbreaker hence Rammer rockbreakers are equipped with ideal blow protection as standard to prevent idle strokes.

It’s recommended that idle blow protection is switched on during normal operation as the rockbreaker can only be initiated once the tool is pressed against an object. Operators can turn it off when breaking soft material or in demolition applications where it is difficult to apply sufficient feeding force.

Optimal tool angles

It is advised to keep the rockbreaking tool at a 90 degree angle with the surface of the material to be split or broken. If the object moves, or its surface breaks, angle should be corrected immediately. Continued use above or below a 90 degree angle can damage the rockbreaker and wear out bushings faster.

Striking material near an edge of a surface rather than in the centre can also increase rockbreaking efficiency for operators. Avoid striking in the same spot for more than 15 seconds at a time. If the object does not break, or the tool does not penetrate, stop the rockbreaker and change the position of the tool.

Greasing practice

The greasing practice depends on application and operating method. Tool grease consumption is higher in applications where the tool is penetrating and movements are longer than in impact breaking applications where the tool is steadily against thrust ring. Greasing should be increased in dusty applications.

The proper procedure is reached when wet grease is visible about the length equal to tool diameter on the tool just beneath the housing bottom plate.

Rammer offer special tool lubricants and automatic tool lubrication systems that provide maximum lubrication whilst only using minimum grease amount, prolonging the tool and bushing life and minimising downtime.

Rammer has also developed Rammer BIO Tool Grease, a high-performance biodegradable grease to help support more sustainable rockbreaking operations.

Support that’s on standby

Rammer is part of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, the global engineering leader in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology.

Helping operators work more productively and maintain their rockbreakers safely is supported by a dedicated global dealer network with product expertise and readily accessible genuine Rammer parts and tools.

Rammer customers enjoy the added peace of mind knowing their products are fully supported anywhere, anytime and customers also benefit from exclusive access to available resources such as operational training, manuals and videos, for all Rammer products.