Opening doors: Young female engineers reshaping mining’s future

Glencore mining engineer Arabella Dow. Image Glencore.

Australian Mining spoke to Glencore mining engineer Arabella Dow ahead of International Women’s Day about the opportunities and challenges for young women entering the industry.

Female participation in Australia’s mining workforce has more than doubled over the past 25 years, with women now accounting for around 23 per cent of the industry.

That increase has been driven by several factors, including stronger encouragement for women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects at school and university, along with improved gender equality policies introduced by major mining companies over the past decade.

For younger women entering the industry today, some of the structural barriers that once stood in their way are beginning to ease.

Glencore Coal mining engineer Arabella Dow completed her civil engineering degree at the University of Queensland in 2023.

The valedictorian spent two years working as an undergraduate engineer at one of the country’s largest civil construction companies before deciding to pursue a career in mining following a stint in Glencore Coal’s vacation student program.

She said growing up she had family and friends who worked in mining, but she began seriously considering it as a career after seeing the effort companies put into their vacation and graduate programs.

“Mining companies like Glencore were some of the most engaged and enthusiastic about having students come on board. They seemed to have well-structured and supportive programs, which was encouraging,” Dow told Australian Mining.

“I applied for the Glencore vacation program and was offered a place at Clermont open-cut and really enjoyed my time there.

“That’s when I decided mining engineering was for me. I applied for the graduate program off the back of that and started the following year, where I did six months at Clermont again. I then rotated to Oaky Creek underground, which was challenging but rewarding.”

Dow said the supportive culture of the company and its graduate program helped her find her footing in both the profession and the industry.

“I felt that I could go in there and, if I needed to change things or talk with someone about how things were progressing, I had that support.

“I’m very fortunate that I gave it a go, because I ended up staying at Oaky for the remainder of my graduate program. That’s 18 months all up at Oaky and, since finishing the graduate program, I’ve worked there as a production engineer in the development department.”

Dow said some of her fellow female graduates were hesitant about entering mining because of the prospect of working in regional and remote locations.

“I have friends who would feel a bit nervous about moving to a small town by themselves. I think being a woman can add an extra layer of hesitation. It’s hard for any young person to move across the state or country, but especially a young, independent woman. And particularly in mining, there is the perception that it is quite male dominated.”

She said female graduates can also encounter the social dynamics that sometimes accompany a male-dominated culture.

“I’m a naturally introverted person, so speaking up in meetings is always a bit of a challenge for me. But sometimes, if you’re the only woman in the room, it just adds that extra layer of complexity,” she said.

“That comes back to why I think having a supportive network is important. One of those challenges is just trying to back yourself, and it can be a little bit harder when there aren’t many other women in the room. You can feel a bit outnumbered sometimes.”

“I think building a support network allows you to take on the challenges you need to develop your skills. Whether that’s through formal mentorships in the graduate program or more informal mentors, you can step outside your comfort zone, chat with someone and talk things through to make sure you’re approaching things the right way. You’ve got someone there who’s got your back.”

Glencore Coal human resources manager Michelle Montgomery said the company has seen strong progress in recent years, particularly with female graduates entering engineering roles and other areas of the business.

She said the company was especially proud of its representation at the recent New South Wales Women in Mining Awards.

“I think that really resonates with the young female engineers coming through – that there are opportunities for people to do really well, regardless of gender, within our business,” Montgomery said.

“Being able to showcase those stories helps with attracting quality talent. Getting out there on campus and bringing our Arabellas through is important.

“You can’t be what you can’t see. Showing young women role models like Arabella is priceless. She loves her job. We’ve got so many examples of that across different streams. For students to connect with that and have authentic discussions with young female engineers is incredibly important.”

Dow agreed that seeing more women working in the industry – and increasing representation of women in senior leadership roles – provided a clearer pathway for what could be achieved.

“It can be difficult to imagine yourself in your dream job if you haven’t seen people like you do it before. Seeing women progress, succeed and continue to develop themselves is only a good thing for me.

“It makes me feel more confident that I’ll be able to achieve my goals over the long term, because I plan on staying in mining. Being able to follow in the footsteps of other women who have succeeded is really encouraging.”

