Onslow Iron haulage operations resume

Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has resumed haulage operations along the Onslow Iron dedicated haul road in Western Australia following a temporary pause.

Haulage recommenced on the evening of March 21, while a previously announced works program to upgrade the haul road is on track for completion in the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year (FY26).

The resumption follows a temporary pause in operations after an incident saw two road train trailers tip onto their side. During the pause, haulage continued via contractor vehicles.

The resumption of works followed constructive discussions with WorkSafe WA in regards to control and risk mitigation.

The company is maintaining its FY25 guidance for Onslow Iron volume despite the disturbance.

The Onslow Iron haul road, a 150km sealed and fenced route connecting the Ken’s Bore mine site to the Port of Ashburton in WA, is the shortest pit-to-port distance in Australian mining history.

As part of its long-term infrastructure strategy, MinRes sold 49 per cent of the Onslow Iron haul road to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in September 2024 for $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement, MinRes retains exclusive operational control of the road and tolling rights for iron ore volumes exceeding 40 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

In addition to the Onslow Iron haulage operations resuming, MinRes continues to ramp up its transhipping capacity.

MinRes is tipped to reach its nameplate capacity of 35Mtpa in a matter of months.

The company is commissioning transhipper four to increase transhipping capacity to 28Mtpa. Transhipper five will arrive in April this year to further increase capacity to 35Mtpa.

Each transhipper has a loading rate of 8000 tonnes (t) per hour and an unloading rate of 6000t per hour.