Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced it achieved record production for its iron ore and lithium businesses during the 2025-26 financial year (FY26), as its flagship Onslow Iron operation in Western Australia continues to gather momentum.

Mining Services delivered 341 million tonnes (Mt) of production for FY26, 22 per cent higher than the previous year and above the upgraded guidance range of 320-330Mt.

The Onslow Iron operation continued to underpin MinRes’ performance, producing 8.8 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) and shipping a quarterly record 9.6 million wmt during the June quarter.

FY26 attributable shipments reached 19.7 million wmt, exceeding the company’s upgraded guidance of 17.7-19.4 million wmt, while free-on-board costs of $52/wmt came in below guidance.

The operation also reached an annualised shipping run rate of approximately 38.4 million wmt during the quarter. MinRes said its sixth transhipper entered full operational rotation in May, while a seventh vessel is expected to arrive in early August to further support exports.

The Pilbara Hub also met expectations, shipping 9.9 million wmt for FY26 at the upper end of guidance as the Lamb Creek project continued to ramp up. Subsequent to quarter end, first ore was processed through the project’s crushing plant, just six months after construction began.

In lithium, MinRes recorded quarterly attributable sales of 158,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of SC6 spodumene concentrate, with an average realised price of US$2,425/dmt (AU$3,476.20), up 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Both Wodgina and Mt Marion exceeded their upgraded FY26 sales guidance, while operations at Bald Hill resumed in May and the first concentrate was produced in June ahead of the initial shipment in July.

MinRes said it finished the financial year in a stronger position, increasing liquidity to $2.4 billion and reducing net debt to approximately $4.3 billion, reflecting what the company described as significant free cash flow generation. During the quarter, it also completed a US$1.3 billion (AU$1.86 billion) senior unsecured notes offering to refinance existing debt and repay its iron ore prepayment facility.

The company also appointed Darren Killeen as chief operating officer, who commenced the role in early May, following 17 years of work with MinRes.

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