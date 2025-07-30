Onslow Iron drives growth for MinRes

MinRes' transhipper delivering Onslow Iron's first ore to bulk carrier off the Pilbara coast. Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources’ (MinRes) mining services division delivered a record 83 million tonnes (Mt) of production volumes during the June quarter, among other operational highlights.

MinRes credited the 21Mt quarter-on-quarter (qoq) increase for its mining services division to the ramp-up of its Onslow Iron project in Western Australia and external volume growth.

Total iron ore production across Onslow Iron and MinRes’ Pilbara Hub was 8.9 million wet metric tonnes (wmt), with shipments equalling 8.3 million wmt.

Onslow Iron’s fifth transhipper commenced operating in June and was commissioned in July, increasing its total transhipping capacity to 35 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

The Onslow Iron private haul road upgrade is on track to be completed in the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year (FY26). The operation is also expected to hit its nameplate capacity of 35Mtpa towards the end of the first quarter of FY26.

Onslow Iron’s FY26 shipped volumes are expected to fall between 17.1–18.8Mt.

At MinRes’ lithium business, total attributable spodumene production across the Mt Marion and Wodgina operations in WA equalled 144,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt), with shipments totalling 135,000dmt.

“Total material moved (at Mt Marion) increased 11 per cent qoq in line with the mine plan,” MinRes said.

“(Mt Marion) production decreased 11 per cent qoq to 62,000dmt, primarily driven by lower recovery while targeting higher-grade concentrate … Total material moved and ore mined (at Wodgina) rose qoq as planned, with production reaching 83,000dmt, representing a 32 per cent increase.

“The growth (at Wodgina) was primarily driven by enhanced plant performance and improved feed quality, underpinned by ongoing recovery initiatives focused on optimised blending and grind size.”

MinRes wrapped up the June quarter having met its FY25 volume and cost guidance in all its business segments and holding in excess of $1.1 billion in liquidity.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.