Atlas Copco is reshaping how mines use compressed air, connecting drilling, crushing and mineral processing through one integrated system.

Compressed air is no longer confined to one part of the mining process. It is increasingly being used as a connected system supporting drilling, crushing, screening and mineral recovery.

That shift is shaping how Atlas Copco Rental approaches mine air solutions, providing mobile high-pressure compressor rentals that can support multiple stages of mining operations.

At the centre of the company’s rental offering is the DrillAir Y1260, a compressor designed to move with production demands.

“It’s a versatile rental solution, designed to provide mining operations with the exact power you need, when you need it, without the obligations that come with ownership,” Atlas Copco marketing manager David Irwin told Australian Mining.

Built for demanding drilling applications, the Y1260 delivers a flow range of 1126–1431 cubic feet per minute (CFM) and pressures up to 35 bar, making it suited to deep-hole and hard rock operations where penetration rates and uptime are critical.

But while the compressor is designed for drilling, its role increasingly extends beyond the blast pattern.

Once material enters the crushing and screening circuit, compressed air becomes essential to keep ore moving efficiently through the plant.

Dust suppression systems around crushers rely on stable airflow to maintain safe working conditions, while pneumatic conveying systems use compressed air to transfer material between crushing and screening stages.

High-pressure air can also be used to clear blockages in screens and chutes before they escalate into major shutdowns.

“In this way, the Y1260 proves itself as more than just a tool for drilling, but as a compressor that supports the entire production process,” Irwin said.

Looking beyond its drilling capabilities, the option to rent the Y1260 allows operations to scale equipment in line with shifting production schedules, reduce long-term capital commitments and quickly redeploy assets between active work fronts.

The ability to move a single compressor across multiple production areas is becoming increasingly valuable.

Rather than investing a large amount of capital into dedicated equipment for fixed tasks, operations are looking for these kinds of flexible solutions that can adapt to short-term demand and evolving site requirements.

Other notable features of the Y1260 include its compact footprint and mobility, allowing it to be quickly repositioned between drill pads, crushers and maintenance areas, while its fuel-efficient design helps lower operating costs in continuous-use environments.

Safety has also been a focus in the compressor’s design, with features including after-coolers, emergency stops and fire suppression systems built for harsh mining conditions.

The growing connection between drilling, crushing and screening activities is changing the way many operations think about air infrastructure. Rather than isolated utilities serving individual tasks, compressed air systems are increasingly being viewed as part of a continuous production chain.

From drilling and blasting through to material handling support, rental compressors such as the Y1260 provide mines with the flexibility to respond to changing operational requirements without investing in dedicated assets for every application.

By combining mobility, high-pressure performance and rental flexibility, the Y1260 helps mining operations maintain productivity while minimising downtime across multiple stages of production.

Atlas Copco Rental

Part of the global Atlas Copco Group, Atlas Copco Rental supplies rental equipment designed to help manage shutdowns, maintenance programs, production fluctuations and emergency response requirements.

Operating through a national network of rental centres, Atlas Copco Rental combines equipment supply with engineering, installation and on-site technical support. Its fleet includes air compressors, generators, nitrogen generators, steam boilers, boosters and air treatment systems available for both short- and long-term projects.

The company specialises in delivering flexible utility solutions where reliability and uptime are critical, with services tailored to planned projects and unexpected operational demands. Atlas Copco Rental has been operating in Australia since 1995 and supports customers across surface and underground mining environments.

This feature appeared in the July 2026 issue of Australian Mining magazine.