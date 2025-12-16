‘One of the world’s best undeveloped iron ore deposits’ moves closer to production

Landscape of the Pilbara region in Western Australia. Image: Rio Tinto

Feasibility studies are underway at the Rhodes Ridge joint venture – set to assess the development of an operation expected to produce around 40 million tonnes of iron a year.

Described as “one of the world’s best undeveloped iron ore deposits”, located in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, the project is a joint venture between Rio Tinto, Mitsui & Co. and AMB Holdings, with $294 million being invested in this new phase.

It’s understood an additional $225 million is being invested to fund exploration efforts between next year and 2028 as part of ongoing study phases.

Rhodes Ridge, which has a potential production capacity of around 100 million tonnes of high-quality iron ore a year, is said to help maintain Rio Tinto’s pathway to achieve between 345–360 million tonnes of iron per year from its business in the Pilbara.

“We are working to develop Rhodes Ridge, which, given its size and quality, has the potential to underpin Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore business for decades to come,” Rio iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz said in a statement.

“Earlier this year the joint venture welcomed Mitsui into the project, confirming Rhodes Ridge as one of the best undeveloped iron deposits in the world. We’re excited to keep working with all our partners as we progress the feasibility study.”

Whilst also looking at ways to streamline operations and establish production logistics, the feasibility study is also set to find ways to reduce environmental impact and minimise disturbance – working closely with Nyiyaparli Traditional Owners throughout the mine life cycle.

The feasibility study is expected to conclude in 2029, with first ore from the initial development expected by 2030.

