One for the ages

The exhibition floor provided attendees with a wealth of mining products. Image: Prime Creative Media

Australian Mining takes a look at some of the highlights from the 2024 PNG Expo.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) opened its doors from July 3–4, wowing attendees with the latest mining innovations and technology.

Over 100 displays of equipment and stands could be found across the exhibition floor and, for those wanting to hear the latest advancements in the sector, a packed conference schedule showcased key decision-makers from both local and international markets.

Held at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby, the PNG Expo is the premier event for industry professionals to network and discuss the latest development in the sector.

Gold sponsor D&T Hydraulics was excited to be in attendance.

“D&T is proud to be partnering with PNG and sponsoring the PNG Expo,” D&T general manager Ben Moore said.

“We endorse the promotion of international trading alliances with PNG and within the Australasian region.”

The last few years have been some of the biggest in D&T’s history. January 2019 saw the opening of the company’s new facility in Mackay, Queensland, boasting 13 acres of hardstand and over 3000m2 of workshop space.

The move is part of D&T’s vision to establish itself as the market leader in cylinder repairs and re-manufacturing.

“D&T supports the continual development of the PNG resources industry by providing high quality manufacturing, remanufacturing and service exchange services,” Moore said.

“Valuing our existing PNG and neighbouring relationships, D&T continues to support the development of PNG tradespeople by employing and training PNG nationals at our facilities in Queensland, Australia.”

Breakfast sponsors Jacon Equipment, Comet Equipment and JLE Group were similarly thrilled to network and get to know those in attendance.

“We believe that Papua New Guinea has several synergies with our businesses,” Jacon and Comet president, global sales Adam Doyle said.

“The country has a booming mining industry and is a key market for the future of the industry.”

Jacon, Comet and JLE enjoyed building relationships with the sector while realising the mutual commercial benefits the country has to offer.

As surface and underground mining equipment specialists respectively, Comet and Jacon have extensive knowledge of regional mines. This is backed up by JLE’s experience in the engineering, design and construction of electrical infrastructure.

“Many PNG mines are regionally based which we have expertise in,” Doyle said. “Regional mines have their own complexities, and we all have the experience and expertise to deal with those when they arise.

“We have a solid belief that local engagement is key, and we want to provide the opportunities for locals to collaborate and grow with us – as partners.”

This year marked the first time Prime Creative Media hosted the event.

Siobhan Rocks, Prime Creative general manager, events, said the event was a true testament to the strength and ongoing growth of the PNG resources and industrials sector.

“The advancements and collaborations seen today are clear signs of the hard work, dedication and passion that everyone in these sectors demonstrates,” Rocks said.

“It has been wonderful to witness the innovations, discussions and connections that have come from today, and to see the dedication and work that went into creating the PNG Expo pay off.

“We remain committed to the continued growth and development of PNG and recognise the significant global impact the country continues to have.”

PNG Expo will return to Port Moresby in 2025. To stay up to date, visit www.pngexpo.com

This feature appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.