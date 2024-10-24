On time, every time, ready to perform

Team at the Fleetco depot reviewing work scope for incoming equipment rebuild and commissioning. Image: FleetCo

In partnership with Thiess, FleetCo delivers fully commissioned dry hire equipment to short deadlines.

FleetCo’s dry hire equipment service has proven itself as a key offering for the mining industry, providing flexible and efficient solutions to mines across Australia.

With cleverly placed depots in Perth, the Bowen Basin and the Hunter Valley, and partners in Port Hedland and Kalgoorlie, FleetCo has positioned itself as a reliable partner for mining operations with both short-term and long-term equipment needs.

FleetCo group manager Greg Arthy said there are great benefits to choosing dry hire over wet hire or purchasing equipment, especially for mining companies dealing with short-term projects.

“If a customer has a short-term project they can’t justify the capital for, our equipment is fully prepared and ready to go,” Arthy said. “On most occasions, it’s just a matter of mobilising the equipment.”

Arthy said that wet hire, which includes the provision of both equipment and operators, isn’t always ideal for mining companies that prefer to maintain direct control over their workforce.

“In a wet hire scenario, the operators work for the contractor, so they’re not integrated within the company’s business,” he said.

“In many cases, mining companies would prefer operators to be on their books, so they have the flexibility to move workers into different roles and positions on a mine site.”

FleetCo’s dry hire equipment is built to withstand Australia’s demanding mining environments.

“We’re a subsidiary of Thiess, one of the world’s largest mining contractors, so all of our equipment is built to the same spec that is used in Thiess mining contracts,” Arthy said. “We’ve got many years of experience operating this equipment at our own projects.”

FleetCo has rigorous maintenance and replacement programs in place to ensure their fleet remains in peak condition.

“Components get changed when they need to be, which really reduces any sort of breakdown, particularly major breakdowns,” Arthy said. “By being proactive about maintenance and upkeep, we achieve much higher equipment availability than even what the miners themselves can generally manage.”

This expertise is bolstered by extensive testing processes, ensuring that all equipment meets the required standards before it heads to site.

“Quite often, equipment has already been operated at a prior Thiess or FleetCo project, but before it is mobilised to the next site, the machinery goes through the same rigorous testing and commissioning process to ensure it meets site requirements,” Arthy said.

And in case of component failure, FleetCo can quickly mobilise to repair or replace the faulty parts, minimising downtime.

FleetCo’s service extends to changes in equipment needs or timelines, with the company ably to deploy additional resources quickly.

“We’re able to mobilise generally within four to six weeks, depending on transport permits and equipment size,” Arthy said.

The company’s strategically located depots in WA, Queensland and NSW play a crucial role in this, with equipment stationed close to key mining jurisdictions.

FleetCo’s dry hire equipment service isn’t without careful planning, with the company working closely with Thiess to ensure it is always best placed to serve its customers.

“We plan ahead, knowing the specific dates equipment will become available, giving customers peace of mind that their machinery will always be delivered on time,” Arthy said. “As Thiess moves from project to project, we’re able to work closely with them to ensure fleet is made available.”

FleetCo’s expertise in delivering equipment to remote and challenging locations is another strength.

Arthy said it is FleetCo’s relationships with logistics providers that allows the company to navigate the complexities of coastal shipping, barge schedules, and transport permits with ease.

“For a recent project, we mobilised equipment from New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia to a remote island off the Northern Territory, getting it to various ports across Northern Australia ready for barging,” Arthy said. “The customers’ barges then transported the trucks and ancillary equipment from the Queensland coast around Cape York and into the Gulf of Carpentaria.”

In addition to its extensive equipment range, FleetCo’s regular engagement with customers allows the company to anticipate needs and respond accordingly.

“We talk to most major miners every month, to get a view of their budgets and what might be coming up,” Arthy said.

This ongoing communication enables FleetCo to scale up or down in line with the evolving requirements of its customers.

“We’ve hired equipment everywhere – from Esperance to the Pilbara, into the Northern Territory, and mines all over the country,” Arthy said.

“We focus on the big earth movers, very large diggers and trucks; with our equipment range and experience in different commodities enabling us to assist with whatever operations our clients have going forward.”

With its vast reach, specialised equipment, and deep industry expertise, FleetCo remains a critical partner for mining companies across Australia, helping them achieve their production goals with flexibility and confidence.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.