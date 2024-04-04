On-site storytelling

B Creative House creates engaging induction videos for mining companies. Image: B Creative House

B Creative House is using the language of film to revolutionise induction videos in the mining industry.

Safety is paramount for any mining operation.

And to uphold safety policies on a site, all employees must undergo extensive training to ensure they know how to operate dangerous equipment and machinery, and they know what to do in an emergency.

One of the best ways to get this detailed information across to new employees is via induction videos; however, anyone who has started a new job can probably attest that these aren’t always the most interesting movies.

And if viewers aren’t engaged with the content, their chances of remembering the important information are greatly reduced.

Director and cinematographer Brendan Busby recognised this conundrum – and decided to do something about it. Equipped with more than 20 years’ experience in the film and documentary industry, Busby is now bringing his filmmaking skills to the Australian mining industry.

“From watching various safety, recruitment and onboarding videos, I know they can be very clinical and non-captivating for viewers,” Busby told Australian Mining.

“B Creative House is trying to put a new spin on induction content by using cinematic and documentary skills and techniques to make the videos more interesting to watch.”

Busby has been working closely with an Australian metallurgical coal producer for three years. The company hired Busby when it was looking for different ways to showcase its induction information.

“The company’s communications team was blown away by the work we had done. They said, ‘This is exactly what we’ve been looking for’,” Busby said.

“That success led me to producing a company profile video for them. They said the profile video was brilliant for recruitment because it made the company look like a great place to work.”

Busby has also worked closely with a gold tailings processing company over the past three years.

“They first reached out to me after they watched a documentary I filmed,” Busby said. “They wanted to create a documentary based on the history and surrounding town of a gold mine in Mount Morgan, Queensland.

“It was one of the most prosperous gold mines in the world at one stage, so the history and stories embedded in and around it is incredible. I’m still working on this documentary as it’s a massive undertaking, but it’s been an awesome experience.

“Alongside the documentary, I’ve also produced community updates and onboarding videos for them, and we’re currently looking to make a safety video.”

Busby started working on Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s musical biographical feature Elvis in January 2020. Unfortunately, the film had to temporarily shut down production due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During that time, mining companies couldn’t get together to hold big meetings or celebrations of key milestones,” Busby said. “To get around this, I collaborated with a major miner to stream a variety show filled with musical acts and various segments for its workers and their families once a month.

“It was great because it focused on uplifting the mental health of the workers, especially the fly-in, fly-out workers who were away from their families during a very difficult time.”

Busby approaches the creation of an induction video the same way he approaches work on a feature film or documentary: tell a good story.

“Even though it’s a safety, recruitment or onboarding video, you still want to paint a picture for people,” Busby said.

“Just because it’s an instructional video, it doesn’t have to be boring, regardless of the industry. When I engage with a company, I take their requirements into account, but I see it as a collaborative effort, aiming for an engaging outcome.”

This feature appeared in the April 2024 issue of Australian Mining.