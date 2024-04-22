Olive Downs officially opens

Image: motortion/stock.adobe.com

Pembroke Resources’ $1 billion Olive Downs steelmaking coal mine has officially opened in central Queensland, alongside a $1 million community boost from the miner.

Located in the coal-rich Bowen Basin, the Olive Downs project boasts major infrastructure including a coal handling and preparation plant.

More than 700 people were employed during the construction of the project and an operational workforce of 1000 is anticipated at peak production.

“We’re thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone at the world’s newest steelmaking coal mine,” Pembroke chair and chief executive officer Barry Tudor said.

“Our strategy remains centred on collaborating with stakeholders to establish sustainable and lasting economic prospects by generating jobs, economic diversification, and providing direct support to the community, all while showcasing a fresh approach to environmental standards.”

Speaking at the official opening of the mine, Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the project will produce high quality steelmaking coal and has the potential to generate more than $10 billion for the state’s economy.

“I was here two years ago as we turned the first sod on the Olive Downs project and it’s great to be here today to see the mine officially open,” he said.

“The Bowen Basin is the engine room of Queensland’s resources sector, supporting nearly 44,000 people in jobs along the supply chain.”

Olive Downs is expected to produce up to 15 million tonnes of steelmaking coal each year over the next 80 years.

As the Olive Downs complex celebrates its opening, the company also announced a $1 million Pembroke Community Partnership Program.

Tudor said the new fund was created to ensure the local area continued to benefit from Olive Downs for generations to come, with funding being provided to projects identified, prioritised and supported by local residents.

“The Olive Downs complex is already working in strong partnership with the local community by creating and supporting hundreds of jobs, prioritising local procurement whenever possible and providing our workforce with a genuine choice to live within the Isaac Region,” he said.

“Projects of interest could include those focused on improved health, welfare and employment outcomes as well as improved social infrastructure.”

