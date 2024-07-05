Old-school service alive and kicking

Tool Kit Depot has stores in Sa, WA, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT. Image: Tool Kit Depot

In addition to its range of tools, equipment, safety gear and workwear, Tool Kit Depot offers quality repairs and services to the Australian mining industry.

Tool Kit Depot is focused on delivering old-school service to the mining and resources industry.

Rather than having an account manager dealing with hundreds of customers at once, Tool Kit Depot has its account managers take on handful of accounts at a time, so each receives the attention – and understanding – it deserves.

“Our commercial account managers have a strong understanding of the range of products our mining, resources and engineering customers require,” Tool Kit Depot commercial manager Chris James told Australian Mining.

“We regularly engage with our suppliers to ensure our customers are receiving the best possible solutions and advice regarding their project, in turn ensuring efficiency improvements, the best value for money, and the safest operation for the end user.

“We offer a variety of options and focus on keeping these products in stock as needed to ensure rapid fulfilment. Our commercial team also works with our in-house repair and servicing team to look after any product-related issues our customers may have.”

It’s a simple but important reality of the mining industry: when a tool stops working it can lead to unfavourable impacts such as loss of productivity and increased costs and downtime.

To reduce these risks and keep tools running optimally, Bunnings-owned Tool Kit Depot carries out in-house tool repairs and services.

“We help by reducing the costs associated with continual replacement of damaged and faulty tools by repairing the items for less than the cost of replacement,” James said.

“We can help with preventive maintenance by scheduling regular cleaning, maintenance and repairs for high-turnover items.

“We help reduce ‘tools down’ time by keeping the tool in-house and having parts in stock at our workshops to turn over repairs faster.”

Tool Kit Depot offers servicing and repairs to a range of gear, including cordless and 240V power tools, air-powered tools, petrol outdoor power equipment, and test-and-tag services for electrical items.

“We are qualified technicians for our brands and offer warranty work for 95 per cent of the 200-plus brands we stock,” James said. “Tool Kit Depot’s service and repair network means the tools don’t need to be sent to the supplier or another repair agent, reducing time spent waiting for transit between interstate companies.

“Repairing the tools we sell also provides insight into how certain tools respond to differing environments and work types.”

Tool Kit Depot works with its suppliers to provide tools to customers so they can try them before they purchase, saving costs and ensuring people are paired with the right product.

“This means our customers have a fit-for-purpose product that meets the safety requirements of the business, getting the right tool for the job the first time,” James said.

“Often in these situations, we will visit the site with our suppliers to work through the application and appropriate solution. This approach brings us and the tool manufacturer into the fold to understand the project or use case as best as possible before recommending the best options to trial or purchase.”

Tool Kit Depot also creates customised kits for various industries, including mining, which are held in stock and sent to site the same day or the next, ensuring customer needs are met right away.

“In designing these kits, we will work with the customer to guarantee best value and ensure the products are fit for purpose, often engaging the supplier to achieve better value or additional features required by the customer,” James said.

Tool Kit Depot is highly regarded for its ability to implement tools on existing sites.

“Because Tool Kit Depot has access to many key brands and products already in use across the industry, we are able to seamlessly integrate into our customers’ supply chain, often improving efficiencies by ensuring rapid quoting and fulfilment by our dedicated account managers,” James said.

“Our customers have said they appreciate having a single point of contact and a relationship where they can rely on us to look after them efficiently when they need us.”

This feature appeared in the July 2024 issue of Australian Mining.